Blue Jays Still Projected to Land Top Target Kyle Tucker Over Numerous Rivals

The Toronto Blue Jays entered the offseason looking to make the kind of splash that would have them at the center of the discussion for years to come following their World Series defeat.

General manager Ross Atkins has spent hundreds of millions already to address the pitching staff -- signing the likes of Dylan Cease, Cody Ponce and Tyler Rogers -- but the focus from media has been on them adding a big bat.

The very top names on the market have all been connected to Toronto in one way or another. From a potential reunion with Bo Bichette to stealing away guys from division rivals like Cody Bellinger or Alex Bregman, the options are endless.

By far the most mentioned name for the Blue Jays however, has been arguably the best player on the market at all in All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker. All winter long it's been a question of whether or not they're able to get it done, and R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports projected Tucker to still ultimately wind up in Toronto.

Blue Jays Once Again Predicted to Sign Kyle Tucker

Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"Tucker is an All-Star player who should find a new home over the coming weeks," Anderson wrote after calling Tucker the best player in the class. "He's been tied to the Blue Jays a lot this winter, and they continue to seem like the cleanest fit since he can serve as both an upgrade over Nathan Lukes and insurance against Anthony Santander failing to rebound."

Anderson mentioned the regular cast of characters that Toronto is going to have to bid against, including the likes of the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, and New York Yankees, some of the most spend-happy teams in all of baseball.

If Atkins can outmaneuver all of them and bring Tucker north of the border, it could be the final piece to get the franchise over the World Series hump.

Blue Jays Bringing In Tucker Could Be Exactly What They Need

Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Tucker is not just a great hitter, he is the kind of all-around star that championship teams are built around. Though he cooled off in the second half with the Cubs, the 28-year-old took a Chicago team that had not made the playoffs in years and made them into a National League contender.

Over the last two seasons, Tucker has played in 214 games and has posted a 9.2 bWAR in that period. With a slash line of .274/.388/.507 alongside 45 home runs and 122 RBI, he makes a massive impact on any lineup and outfield defense.

The number Tucker ultimately signs for is likely still going to be staggering, but he will be worth every penny for whatever team ends up with his services. During what has been a very slow moving offseason, it likely won't be much longer before the biggest domino falls and Tucker ends up with a team.

Time will tell if it's the Blue Jays or somebody else.

Recommended Articles