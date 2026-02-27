Blue Jays Officially Reveal Terms of Max Scherzer's Incentive-Based Contract

The Toronto Blue Jays are back in the Max Scherzer business. The team officially confirmed the signing late on February 26, bringing the veteran right-hander back for a second year in Toronto. Now the full contract details are out, and the structure tells you everything about where both sides stand heading into 2026.

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the deal carries a $3 million base salary with $10 million in incentives tied entirely to innings pitched. Every 10-inning milestone from 65 innings all the way to 155 unlocks another $1 million.

He can earn $13 million total, matching Justin Verlander's ceiling, though Verlander's version had $11 million in deferrals baked in. Scherzer's is more straightforward.

Details of Max Scherzer's one-year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays:

$3 million base salary

$1 million when he reaches 65 innings

$1M for 75IP

$1M for 85IP

$1M for 95IP

$1M for 105IP

$1M for 115IP

$1M for 125IP

$1M for 135IP

$1M for 145IP

$1M for 155IP

This kind of deal makes complete sense for a 41-year-old pitcher with injury history. He has dealt with back surgery, a nerve issue in his throwing arm, and a thumb problem that shut him down for two months in 2025. He made 17 starts last year, posting a 5.19 ERA over 85 innings, a career-worst regular season.

Toronto is not paying for what he was; they are paying for what he can still be when healthy. That said, he has already shown what healthy looks like in a Blue Jays uniform.

After being left off the ALDS roster, Scherzer came back for the ALCS and World Series. He won Game 4 against Seattle, throwing 5 2/3 innings of two-run ball. That performance made history, making him the fourth pitcher aged 41 or older to win a playoff game.

Then in Game 7 of the World Series, he gave Toronto 4 1/3 innings of one-run ball and left with a 3-1 lead. The bullpen couldn't hold it, but Scherzer did his part.

Why This Signing Makes Sense for the Blue Jays in 2026

For a three-time Cy Young winner with 3,489 career strikeouts, $3 million is a modest base. But that number is almost beside the point here. Everything is about innings.

He needs to throw 65 just to trigger the first bonus, and last year he threw 85 in the regular season alone, even with the injury. Given his history, nothing is guaranteed, but even a limited version of Scherzer has a real shot at several of those milestones.

The deal rewards exactly what the Blue Jays need from him: availability. After teasing a return all offseason and making clear he still had unfinished business in Toronto, this reunion was always the most logical outcome.

With Shane Bieber starting the year on the injured list and Cody Ponce being a significant unknown coming over from Korea, Scherzer fills a real need early in the season. Toronto could ease him into a six-man rotation to start, which would actually work in his favor given the incentive structure.

If Scherzer stays healthy and reaches his full $13 million, Toronto will have gotten one of the better bargains of the offseason.