Blue Jays Should Be Concerned About Overpaid Pitcher Next Season

The Toronto Blue Jays have had an excellent offseason, and there are plenty of reasons to believe that they could win it all. However, there is one area that could be a slight concern.

After nearly winning the World Series last year, the winter has been all about improving. The Blue Jays have been one of the most active teams in baseball in free agency, and that has helped result in this roster getting better.

One of the main areas that they have been focused on improving is the pitching staff. Since last summer, when they made moves at the trade deadline to improve, this area has been an area of concern.

In free agency, they have been able to add Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce to the starting rotation to really bolster the unit. Furthermore, they also added Tyler Rogers to the bullpen. While they have made a lot of additions, there has to be some concern about the performance of their closer from last year.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about some of the most overpaid players at each position. For the Blue Jays, closer Jeff Hoffman was unfortunately mentioned.

Toronto Should Be Concerned About Hoffman

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The veteran right-hander was a big offseason signing for the team last winter and played a large role on the team in 2025. He will be entering year two of a three-year, $33 million deal. At the time, it felt like it might have been a bit of an overpay for him, and that has started to prove to be true.

In 2025, Hoffman totaled a 9-7 record, 33 saves, and a 4.37 ERA. The seven blown saves by him were certainly a concern for the team, and there were a lot of question marks about whether or not he could be trusted in the playoffs.

Despite some of the struggles during the regular season, he was really good for Toronto in the postseason. In 10 appearances, he only allowed two runs in 12.1 innings of work. While he did pitch well in the playoffs, the performance in the regular season was not good, and his being listed as an overpaid pitcher is very fair.

Compared to what he was able to accomplish with the Philadelphia Phillies, the Blue Jays didn’t get that same level of production. Hoffman is going to play a significant role, and his success in 2026 will be key for the team and their high expectations.

