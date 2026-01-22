Blue Jays Have Two Top 100 Prospects Waiting on Trey Yesavage’s Graduation

Trey Yesavage is caught in a weird stasis when it comes to his status as a Toronto Blue Jays prospect.

He is technically a prospect. But, after his World Series performance, it’s all but a certainty that he’ll be part of the Blue Jays’ rotation in 2026. That means, eventually, he’ll graduate from prospect status.

To graduate, Yesavage will either need to pitch 50 career innings or spend 45 days on an active MLB roster. Prospect graduation is based on regular season service time, so he’s pitched 14 innings and spent roughly two weeks on an MLB roster. So, the right-hander should graduate by May, assuming he doesn’t suffer an injury or a setback in performance.

For now, Baseball America (subscription required) is the game’s No. 10 overall prospect, as the site reshuffled its Top 100. But he wasn’t the franchise’s only top 100 prospect. And, when Yesavage graduates, one of them will be the organization’s No. 1 prospect.

Toronto Blue Jays Top 100 Prospects

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Along with Yesavage, shortstop Arjun Nimmala was ranked No. 62 and shortstop JoJo Parker was ranked No 66.

Nimmala was Toronto’s first-round pick in the 2023 MLB Draft an out of Strawberry Crest High School in Tampa, Fla. He passed on a commitment to Florida State to sign a $3 million signing bonus after he was named the Florida Gatorade player of the Year and the Wade Boggs Athletic Award in his senior year.

Nimmala spent last season at High-A Vancouver, where he slashed .224/.313/.381 with 13 home runs and 61 RBI. He was a Northwest League player of the week during the season. It’s possible he could begin 2026 at Double-A New Hampshire and was recently tendered a non-roster invitation to Major League spring training.

Parker was the Blue Jay’s first-round pick last July out of Purvis High School in Purvis, Miss. Toronto didn’t start him at an affiliate last season, so he could start his pro career this season at either the Florida Complex League or at Class-A Dunedin.

Parker signed a deal worth $6.2 million, less than the expected slot value for the No. 8 overall selection. He was committed to play college baseball at Mississippi State before he signed the deal.

Yesavage was Toronto’s first-round pick in 2024 out of East Carolina. After rocketing through the minor league system in 2025, he crashed the Major League roster in September and helped the Blue Jays reach the World Series for the first time since 1993.

