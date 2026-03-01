Which Blue Jays Prospects Are Real Depth vs Marketing Names
The Toronto Blue Jays have grown some phenomenal baseball players through their farm system over the years, but they aren't known for having one of the top systems in the Major Leagues. With Opening Day right around the corner, the competition is heating up for players to crack a spot on the 40-man roster. But this spring, young prospects will have the opportunity to prove themselves.
Although the franchise doesn't claim the top spot when it comes to prospects in the Major Leagues, the Blue Jays are equipped with notable names who will undoubtedly make a major impact on the ballclub with time.
Here, we've compiled Toronto's key prospects who provide real depth—they're not just marketing names. These are players who are expected to develop into reliable roles for the franchise once granted the opportunities.
Snapshot of Notable Prospects
Real-Depth Prospects
Position
2025 Quick Stats (minors)
Trey Yesavage
Starting Pitcher
3.12 ERA, 160 SO, 98.0 IP
Johnny King
Relief Pitcher
2.48 ERA, 105 SO, 61.2 IP
JoJo Parker
Shortstop
N/A
Arjun Nimmala
Shortstop
.224/.313/.381 (.694 OPS)
Trey Yesavage stole the show during the postseason in 2025 when he set records as a rookie, and fans are hoping to see this pour into his MLB career. As Keegan Matheson of MLB.com noted, if Yesavage were to retire tomorrow, he'd be a hero. But he's only 22 years old, and he has an entire career ahead of him. The right-hander brings great depth to the ballclub, and with his fastball command improving, he is gearing up to be a threat on the mound.
Johnny King brings southpaw talent to Toronto, and he was only 17 years old when he was selected by the Blue Jays; he was the 95th pick overall in the third round of the 2024 MLB draft, but has yet to make his MLB debut. Compared to starter Yesavage, King tends to fly under the radar, but he should not be overlooked in the bullpen.
JoJo Parker was picked eighth overall in the first round of the 2025 draft, so he's still incredibly fresh into his baseball career. He was chased after due to his remarkable performance in high school, and is currently ranked No. 45 among MLB's Top 100 prospects. Fans should be excited to watch Parker develop into his role as a reliever.
Arjun Nimmala comes in at No. 77 among the prospect rankings this year. His defensive instincts should continue to be developed, but he was drafted in the first round back in 2023—the ballclub knew he'd be bringing great potential. He hasn't made his professional debut yet, but his time might not be too far away.
