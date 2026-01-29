Blue Jays Utility Man Shockingly Left Off This Year’s MLB Top 100 Players

As the 2026 season draws near, there are plenty of players to keep an eye on to explode, which is why MLB insider Brian Murphy came out with his Top 100 players for 2026. While the Toronto Blue Jays were well represented, it is fairly easy to argue that one more teammate should have made his list.

The headliner for the Blue Jays was their first baseman, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who was locked in at No.10. Vladdy was joined by Bo Bichette (now with the New York Mets), designated hitter George Springer, and the man behind the plate, Alejandro Kirk. But, where was Ernie Clement?

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Clement not only had a breakout season during the regular season, but had one of the best performances at the plate ever in MLB postseason history. How did that not earn him a spot amongst some of the best in the sport?

How a player steps up in the previous season is exactly what lands them on this lucrative list, but apparently, batting .277 during the year, 35 doubles, 151 hits, leading to a 4.3 WAR, then going on to break multiple records in his first career playoff, wasn't enough to put him on Murphy's radar.

Clement in October

Ernie Clement is hitting a double at Rogers Centre in game 7 vs. the Dodgers at Rogers Centre. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Watching Clement during the playoffs was a thing of beauty as he came through on multiple occassions. By the end of their 18 game stretch, he etched his name in the history books:

Most Multi-Hit Games (10)

Most Hits (30)

Most Singles (21)

While he didn't make history in every aspect of his stat line, he was one of the best in the postseason on any team in nearly every aspect across the board.



*Note* These placings are only looking at players who stepped up to bat in these playoffs at least 35 times.

HISTORY: Ernie Clement now has the most hits in a single #Postseason in baseball history 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Iq749bGEu2 — MLB (@MLB) November 2, 2025

13 Runs (third)

30 Hits (first)

6 Doubles (tied for first)

1 Triple (tied for first)

9 RBI (tied for eighth)

5 Strikeouts (fewest)

.411 Batting Average (first)

.416 On-Base Percentage (third)

.562 Slugging Percentage (sixth)

.978 OPS (fifth)

Utility Man During Regular Season

Ernie Clement making a catch against the Dodgers second baseman during Game 6 of the World Series | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

This wasn't just an outstanding year for Clement at the plate, even though it was easily the best of his short career. Even though Toronto isn't necessarily known for its defense, Clement helped put them on the map this year after being nominated for not one, but two AL Gold Gloves: third baseman and utility.

Wherever the Blue Jays needed him, Clement was there. Primarily, he suited up at third, but he rotated through the whole infield and was anything but a liability. There aren't many players (if any) currently suiting up that are capable of stepping in at all four positions.

On the list, or off it, there is no guarantee how a player will do in the upcoming season, but if there is someone to bet on this year, it is Clement.

Recommended Articles