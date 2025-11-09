Ross Atkins Gives Hint About What Position Blue Jays Will Target This Offseason
The main question that's going to surround the Toronto Blue Jays this offseason is if they are going to re-sign their star shortstop Bo Bichette or not.
After getting an extension worked out with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. during the early part of the 2025 campaign, there seemed to be writing on the wall that this was going to be Bichette's last year with the Blue Jays.
However, based on the season he had and how important he is to this team, there's a chance Toronto's ownership group could open up their checkbook even further to keep him around for the long haul alongside Guerrero.
But the Bichette sweepstakes won't the only thing the Blue Jays are getting involved in this winter, as general manager Ross Atkins gave a good idea about what position he and the front office are going to pursue this offseason: starting pitching.
Blue Jays Could Aggressively Go After Starting Pitchers
"We feel good about the free-agent market and the starting-pitching market. Relative to most years, it's a little bit better, seemingly. We'll get to work on the trade front, as well, and have started that," Atkins said, per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com.
That quote is telling. Not only are they going to be in the market for starting pitching, but they seemingly have already started making calls to see who they could potentially acquire via a trade this winter.
With Trey Yesavage set to make the 2026 Opening Day roster on paper, he can be written in alongside Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios, Shane Bieber -- who opted into his player option -- and Bowden Francis -- who is coming back from injury.
There are some other options coming up their pipeline, too, but it's not clear if they'll be a factor to begin the year. Because of that, it makes sense why the Blue Jays would be interested in adding another quality starting arm, especially with the looming free agencies of Gausman, Bieber and Berrios after the 2026 season.
Cost-controlled starters with multiple years of arbitration remaining could be who Atkins is interested in acquiring. And if they are going to be serious players in the free agency market, then handing out a lucrative contract to one of the top arms is on the table, as well.
Based on the statement made by Atkins, it's clear Toronto is going do what it takes to bolster their starting rotation, which is a good sign as they try to chase a World Series again.