Monstrous Postseason From Underrated Slugger Shows Breakout Season Coming

The difference maker for the Toronto Blue Jays last season, specifically in the playoffs, was their offense. There wasn't a bat in the hitting rotation that wasn't capable of making a play on any given night.

Some Blue Jays, more than others, stole the show in 2025, and it was ultimately surprising that only George Springer walked away as a Silver Slugger. Regardless, there was a plethora who were highlight reels time and time again in their run to the World Series.

Had Addison Barger not been playing for Toronto, he easily would have been plastered all over social media. But, with the record-breaking show that both Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Ernie Clement put on, it wasn't as often that Barger's name was heard.

Barger would have been only 25 years old when he was playing in his first career postseason, but he looked anything but an inexperienced young gun. By the end of their run, the team had played in 18 games (Barger 17), and with significantly fewer at-bats, he was one of the biggest contributors.

With nearly 15 fewer trips to the plate, Barger trailed only Clement and Guerrero Jr. in total hits as the only three players on the team with at least 20 hits. To complement those hits, Barger had three long balls and batted nine teammates in while slashing .367/.441/.583.

He and Guerrero Jr. were the only members of the team to post an OPS over 1.000 during October. Barger might have been a rookie to the big stage, but with a performance like that, he is ready for a huge 2026.

Barger with the Blue Jays

The now 26-year-old has been within the organization since they drafted him back in 2018. Barger stayed within their pipeline up until 2024 when he made his debut, but it wasn't until last season that he got a real chance to step up for the team.

In his first season taking on a heavy workload, Barger was more than respectable at the plate. The Jays used him in 135 games, and he slashed .243/.301/.454. It is more than clear that he heavily contributed to their 92-win season as he hit 21 homers to complement 74 runs batted in.

This was a huge season for Barger in every aspect. He continued to get better from start to finish which was on full display during the run in the postseason. Barger will keep growing as he gains confidence, and a Silver Slugger could be coming in 2026.