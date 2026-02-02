Bounce-Back Season Critical for Blue Jays’ Perennial Gold Glove Candidate

The Toronto Blue Jays had one of the best seasons in recent franchise history, forcing a Game 7 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. While they can hold onto that feeling forever, they have to refocus for the upcoming season, the first without longtime shortstop Bo Bichette.

Bichette signed a lucrative contract with the New York Mets, marking the end of his time with the Blue Jays. Despite this change, he continues to hold great respect for the organization.

However, Toronto must now move forward, just as Bichette has done. This means they need a significantly improved season from a player they acquired in a trade last season.

Andrés Giménez's Year 2 Bounce-Back

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Andrés Giménez (0) turns a double play. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays made a trade with the Cleveland Guardians last season to acquire Andrés Giménez. Primarily known for his skilled glove, the Blue Jays were hoping he'd bring some pop to the plate as well. That, unfortunately, wasn't the case.

Through 101 games, Giménez had a .210 batting average and a career-low .598 OPS. Additionally, he hit seven home runs, knocked in 35 RBIs, and stole 12 bases, finishing the season with a 1.7 WAR. One way to massively improve in 2026 from 2025 is to play in 140 or more games, as he's done three times in his career.

Giménez wasn't at all taken aback with his fielding prowise however, finishing in the top three in American League Gold Glove voting for second baseman. Knowing what he's capable of at the dish, though, Giménez finds himself as the clear player needing to step up following Bichette's departure.

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Andres Gimenez (0) celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

As MLB.com's Thomas Harrigan noted, Giménez is likely to become Toronto's new shortstop option now that Bichette is in New York, pushing Ernie Clement to play second base after a stellar season for him at the plate and in the playoffs.

Giménez has shown he can be a hitter who gets on base with average power, as well as a speed threat. His time away from the field greatly impacted how his first season in Toronto was perceived, but with more at-bats and still at a young age (27), the upside is still tremendous.

Keep in mind that the Blue Jays have Giménez under contract until the 2029 campaign due to the extension he signed while in Cleveland. Set to make a little over $15 million in 2026, this is all the more reason he needs to step up.

He's a valuable player with a valuable contract who can help the Blue Jays get to the playoffs again and again and again.

