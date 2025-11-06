Could Blue Jays Poach All-Star Slugger From Division Rival in Free Agency?
After losing the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers in heartbreaking fashion, the Toronto Blue Jays need to do whatever it takes this offseason to get back to the Fall Classic next year and finish the job.
That means pursuing every possible avenue via trade or free agency to improve the roster, especially if it involves poaching a talented player from a top rival.
The defending American League champs will be an attractive destination this winter, and one player they should consider signing is All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman.
Why Blue Jays Should Target Bregman
After indicating for weeks that he was planning to do so, Bregman officially opted out of his Red Sox contract on Monday, foregoing the remaining two years and $80 million left on the three-year deal he signed with them last offseason.
For the second offseason in a row, Bregman is a free agent again. After failing to reel him in last offseason, the Blue Jays should take another stab at the 31-year-old slugger before somebody else snatches him up.
Despite missing 48 games with injuries this year, Bregman is still a highly valuable player and one of the best third basemen in baseball. In addition to making his third career All-Star team this year, Bregman finished with his highest OPS (.821) since 2019 and was a finalist for the AL Silver Slugger award at the hot corner.
The two-time World Series champion also brings plenty of leadership and intangibles to the table, not to mention stellar defense at third base. He's exactly the kind of player who could help push Toronto over the hump next year.
Former GM Names Toronto As Possible Landing Spot for Bregman
While Bregman figures to receive plenty of interest this winter, former GM Steve Phillips believes the Blue Jays are a good fit and could be in the mix for him.
"I think there's gonna be a robust market (for Bregman)," Phillips said during an appearance on MLB Network on Wednesday. "The Blue Jays, I think, would consider it. They've got some flexibility depending upon Bichette."
If Bo Bichette leaves in free agency, that would free up some money for Toronto to possibly spend on Bregman, who could help replace Bichette's bat and shore up the left side of the infield.
Time will tell how Bichette's situation plays out. If he departs and Bregman is still available, it could make sense for the Blue Jays to pivot and hurt their division rival in the process.