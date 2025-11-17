Does This Blue Jays Free Agent Pitcher Have High Bust Potential?

After the Toronto Blue Jays dropped their chances of earning a World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers this year, the Blue Jays knew they would have their work cut out for them this offseason. While making it to the World Series was an incredible feat on its own, Toronto is certainly capable of winning it all — perhaps this will be in their cards next year.

In order to get to that point, the franchise must make some tough decisions during the offseason. Not only does the staff have a lot on their hands, but the players themselves have a laundry list of decisions to make. One of those players includes free agent right-hander Max Scherzer.

Is Scherzer a Risk?

Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report made some bold statements regarding the 41-year-old pitcher, and he might not be too far off. Taking a look at Scherzer's performance during the regular season, it becomes clear why he could potentially be a risk.

He finished off his 2025 campaign with a 5.19 ERA in 85 innings pitched and recorded 82 strikeouts across 17 games, all of which he started. Compared to previous years, this was an unfortunate drop in performance. With that being said, he had a rather impressive postseason run, even earning himself a standing ovation from fans in the stadium, but that doesn't take away from the troubles he faced during the regular season; failing to acknowledge this part of the year could be detrimental.

As Kelly put it, "When the three-time Cy Young Award winner is one day inducted into the Hall of Fame, Blue Jays fans will be able to claim him as having had some really special postseason moments for their team. But the reality is that before the playoffs, his time north of the border was viewed as a disaster. Whoever signs him for 2026 is much more likely to get that version of him."

Over the years since his debut in 2008, Scherzer has found himself with several franchises across the country, including the Arizona Diamondbacks, Detroit Tigers, Washington Nationals, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets and the Texas Rangers, all of which eventually brought him to Toronto, where he might not stay for much longer. But he'll leaving having started World Series games for four different franchises. His performance in Game 7 of the World Series will always be remembered.

It's always best to expect the unexpected in baseball, and that stands true for the Scherzer saga. He could enter 2026 in his previous form, or he could truly be a bust.

