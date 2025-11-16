The Highs and Lows That Defined the Blue Jays’ 2025 Season

The Toronto Blue Jays put everyone in baseball on notice this season, but they didn't go into the year as favorites by any means. The ballclub is in arguably the toughest division in baseball and most don't remember that this same team that went to their first World Series since 1993, that also sat under .500 at the end of May.

The Blue Jays had plenty of highs, but if the team wants to redeem themselves in 2026, the ballclub has to look at where they were strongest vs. where they were the weakest.

The Good and the Bad of 2025

Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Perseverance- The Blue Jays absolute unwillingness to give up started way back in the beginning when a switch was flipped at the end of May. The team was 25-27 and had just been shutout by the Tampa Bay Rays 13-0, which is unfathomable if you saw this squad at all in the summer months.

This continued on well into September when their best all-around offensive weapon went down for the final month of the season, shortstop Bo Bichette. The Jays were in the tightest division race in baseball with both the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox hot on their heels. Ultimately, their AL East crown came down to the final day of the season.

The no-quit of this roster was demonstrated once again when the playoffs came around. Many thought their season was going to come to a close in the ALCS when they quickly fell behind 2-0 in the seven-game stretch, but once again, they weren't going to let that happen, even without Bichette.

The best of the best 👏



Vladdy and Bo are named to the All-MLB Teams! pic.twitter.com/Vj2PfBb96U — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) November 14, 2025

The Bats- There isn't enough time or space on the page to talk about how good this hitting lineup was through and through, mind you, this was nearly the same roster as last season, and especially in the playoffs.

105 Runs Scored (first, only team over 72)

190 Total Hits (first, only team over 141)

36 Doubles (first by 10)

2 Triples (tied for first)

28 Home Runs (first)

99 RBI (first by 31)

61 Drawn Walks (second)

.285 Batting Average (first, next closest .251)

.352 On-Base Percentage (first, next closest .320)

.471 Slugging Percentage (first, next closest .402)

.823 OPS (first, next closest .722)

Looking at how they performed in the postseason at the plate, it is unbelievable that the Jays lost in the World Series, but they did, and while it is much easier to look at what all went well, the only way the ballclub doesn't find themselves in this same situation next year is to assess the bad.

Closing Out Games- When the Blue Jays were hot, nobody was beating them, which was seen time and time again as they set scoring records throughout the regular season, but when the bats went cold, they could not find a way to win.

There were even times, like game seven of the World Series, where the Jays exploded at the plate, but somehow they lost that game. Sometimes John Schneider got too aggressive with base running, and the Jays got caught, like in the 18-inning showdown, which could have ended during the ninth, but a wrong call by the third base coach sent the game into extra innings.

Looking at that 18-inning loss, there were other times where again, the base running got too aggressive. Bichette was pulled for another pinch runner, then again, Alejandro Kirk was pulled for a pinch runner. So, then you have Isaiah Kiner-Felefa batting clean up who was batting .162 in the postseason.

The aggressive play got the Jays where they did in the playoffs, but there needed to be adjustments when the stakes couldn't be higher. Bichette and Kirk should never not be hitting when the offense is what led the team all year long.

The game plan will surely be adjusted by the time opening day on 2026 rolls around. The Jays need to emphasize what was clearly working, but if they do the exact same things next year the same heartbreaking outcome will happen.