This Former Pitcher Lands on Blue Jays Top 5 Single-Season ERA Rankings Twice

The Toronto Blue Jays are navigating their offseason with a strong hunger for another run to the World Series in 2026. Along the way, they've acquired some key players, including starters who are expected to have dominant performances throughout this year, ultimately boosting their rotation.

The Blue Jays have a long record of acquiring top talent, so their aggression this time around doesn't come as a major surprise. One of their former starters is notably one of the best all-time pitchers in MLB history. In fact, he stamped his name into franchise history, claiming two spots in Toronto's top five all-time pitchers by ERA.

Using baseball-reference.com, we've compiled the top five pitchers based on their single-season ERA. As mentioned, one found himself ranked twice, and it doesn't look like he's going to lose either spot anytime soon.

5. Roger Clemens (2.65 ERA)

Houston Astros former pitcher Roger Clemens | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

This name tends to ring a bell for dedicated fans who are well-versed in baseball history. Drafted by the Boston Red Sox 19th overall in the first round of the 1983 MLB draft, Clemens went on to play an illustrious professional career.

After spending 13 years with the Red Sox, recording an overall 3.06 ERA with a 1.158 WHIP, "The Rocket" signed as a free agent with the Blue Jays in December 1996, playing a two-year stint with the ballclub. During that period, he became one of Toronto's most famed pitchers.

In 1998, he recorded a 2.65 ERA, placing him at No. 5 in the all-time rankings for the Blue Jays. That year, he also logged 271 strikeouts across 234.3 innings pitched through 33 starts.

4. Juan Guzmán (2.64 ERA)

Former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Juan Guzmán | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Unlike Clemens, Guzmán kicked off his professional career with Toronto, making his debut in June 1991. In his eight years with the franchise, he registered a 4.07 ERA and a 1.353 WHIP. But one of his most memorable seasons came in 1992, when he posted a 2.64 ERA and 165 strikeouts across 180.2 innings pitched in 28 starts.

Once July 1998 rolled around, he was shipped out to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for Shannon Carter and Nerio Rodríguez. His career didn't end with the Blue Jays, but he was certainly one of their best.

If his ERA alone wasn't telling enough, he played a key role in bringing Toronto to the World Series in 1992 and 1993, when they clinched two consecutive titles.

3. Dave Stieb (2.48 ERA)

Former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Dave Stieb | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Stieb nearly spent his entire career with the Blue Jays. In his 16-year journey, only one of those years was spent with another ballclub—the Chicago White Sox in 1993, his final year playing.

Throughout his 15 years in Toronto, he logged a 3.42 ERA and a 1.241 WHIP. During his 1985 campaign, he logged a career-best 2.48 ERA, along with 167 strikeouts across 165.0 innings pitched through 36 starts.

The right-hander was also a key factor years later in bringing the Blue Jays to the World Series in 1992, his final year before landing with the White Sox.

2. Alek Manoah (2.24 ERA)

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Alek Manoah | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Manoah is still fresh into his career in the Major Leagues, having only made his debut on May 27, 2021. However, as the 11th pick in the first round of the 2019 draft, Toronto had little to no hesitation regarding his potential.

After his rookie year, he returned for the 2022 season and posted a 2.24 ERA, with 180 strikeouts through 196.2 innings pitched in 31 starts. Unfortunately, during his 2024 campaign, he suffered a season-ending injury and underwent Tommy John surgery.

The Blue Jays eventually cut ties with him, and the Los Angeles Angels have since picked him up in free agency as of December 2025.

1. Roger Clemens... Again (2.05 ERA)

New York Mets Dwight Gooden and Boston Red Sox Roger Clemens | Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clemens managed to crack the top five twice, but his 1997 performance was the most striking, as he posted a remarkable 2.05 ERA with 292 strikeouts in 264.0 innings pitched across 34 starts.

There's no debate—Clemens is undoubtedly one of the greatest pitchers to take the mound with Toronto. With seven Cy Young Awards under his belt, he is deeply ingrained in franchise history, still holding the helm at No. 1 among the team's all-time single-season ERA rankings.

