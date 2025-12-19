How the Blue Jays Outfield Could Take Shape With Kyle Tucker in 2026

The Toronto Blue Jays have made one thing very clear this offseason: they mean business. The organization has been very aggressive in filling holes that arguably kept them from taking home a world title in 2025.

The Jays started by bolstering their starting rotation as they signed Shane Bieber, Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce. Now they are moving onto their position players, and it is hard to imagine they could get much better in that regard.

However, the Blue Jays aren't just looking to be good at the plate next year; they want to be great, which is why the ballclub is trying to sign a slugger in the outfield, Kyle Tucker. So, if the team is able to retain him, what will the outfield look like?

One thing is for certain, Daulton Varsho will be playing in the center, barring any injuries, but there has been a rotating outfield in the other two positions and could look different often.

Possible Scenarios in the Field

Besides Varsho, five other players checked into the game out in the outfield during their playoff run: Nathan Lukes, Davis Schneider, Myles Straw, Addison Barger, and Anthony Santander.

One also can't forget George Springer who was used enough in the outfield this year that he was nominated for a Silver Slugger as both a designated hitter and an outfielder.

Based on postseason performance alone, a perfect lineup would be Varsho at center with Lukes and Tucker on either side of him. Tucker and Springer could be a revolving door between DH and the field, but ultimately, the options are endless.

Barger is also a very interesting piece to the puzzle, as he found his stride during their playoff run, batting .367 while slugging .583. There really isn't a bad option for this club if Tucker joins the roster.

Tucker has primarily played right field throughout his career, but he has suited up at all three so it won't be surprising if the Blue Jays were to have a rotating field.

Why the Blue Jays Are Pursuing Tucker

With a hitting lineup as stacked as the Blue Jays it is almost hard to fathom why the Jays are pursuing him as hard as they are, until you look at his stat lines.

This was an "off" year for Tucker, battling an injury to his hand halfway through the season, but his performance still led to a Silver Slugger Award as he finished with 22 home runs, 77 RBI, and 87 drawn walks to complement a slash line of .266/.377/.464.

As of right now, it is looking like the Blue Jays are going to be more than a nightmare for every other team in baseball when 2026 rolls around. Looking at their latest roster and taking into consideration Tucker in a Toronto jersey on opening day, the question isn't who will stop them, but who can?

