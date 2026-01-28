Blue Jays Likely Cannot Trade Slugger and Will Be Stuck with Horrific Contract

The Toronto Blue Jays entered the offseason going after some big time free agents, and while they were able to spend big to upgrade the pitching staff, the big bat did not come.

Kazuma Okamoto presented a nice addition with a high ceiling, but once again unfortunately the pursuit of a superstar fell short with Kyle Tucker shattering hearts by choosing the Los Angeles Dodgers.

With Tucker going elsewhere and Toronto seemingly not making a real run at Cody Bellinger, the outfield in 2026 and beyond is a little bit of a question mark that they were trying to answer. The Blue Jays are going to have to rely heavily upon a disappointing signing from a year ago who was rumored to be a trade candidate if Tucker were brought in instead.

Though things could still change, Toronto is likely stuck with Anthony Santander and the four years remaining on his five-year, $92.5 million deal. A trade was already unlikely due to the contract even with Tucker, but now they are banking on him to play a major role.

Blue Jays May Be Counting on Santander as Outfield Regular

After missing out on Tucker, the unfortunate reality for Toronto and Santander is that the team may be relying on him to play a regular role. Things changed clearly in terms of how needed he was last season during the best campaign, but if he's healthy, the slugger will get plenty of chances.

While Daulton Varsho is locked in at center field, left and right are likely going to be filled by some sort of combination of Santander, Nathan Lukes, Myles Straw, Davis Schneider and Addison Barger with George Springer probably mainly handling DH duties.

Ultimately, though there will probably be numerous combinations, the Blue Jays likely cannot trade Santander due to the contract and are going to give him a chance to prove why they paid him that deal.

Blue Jays Have Hands Tied with Santander Contract

When Toronto signed Santander, it felt like it was a consolation prize after years of missing out on the top free agents. His first year with the team couldn't have gone worse, only playing 54 games and performing absolutely dreadfully when he was on the field.

Accounting for a -1.0 bWAR, Santander slashed .175/.271/.294 in that small sample size after a career year in 2025 with the Baltimore Orioles. While a worse start to his tenure could not be drawn up, now the 31-year-old will attempt to bounce back in 2026.

It seems more likely than not that bounce back try will come with the Blue Jays, if not for any other reason than his contract being unmovable. Unless Toronto were to completely eat the deal, Santander likely will be here for at least another year.

Time will tell if that contract looks any better a year from now, or if the Blue Jays are stuck with one of the worst free agent deals they have seen in some time.

