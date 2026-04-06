How to Watch Blue Jays-Dodgers Rematch: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

The Toronto Blue Jays are coming off a difficult weekend against the Chicago White Sox, where they suffered a three-game sweep and have fallen below .500 with a 4-5 record. On top of that, All-Star catcher Alejandro Kirk suffered a fractured left thumb and was moved to the injured list.

Now, they'll welcome the Los Angeles Dodgers for a three-game series in a rematch of the 2025 World Series. The seven-game duel gave baseball fans an instant classic, but ultimately, the Dodgers prevailed and captured their second consecutive championship. The Blue Jays will have an early opportunity to exact a little bit of revenge against LA.

The Dodgers come into this series with a 7-2 record after a series sweep over the Washington Nationals. Here is everything you need to know about game one between Los Angeles and Toronto.

How to Watch Game 1 of Dodgers vs Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws a pitch. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

Where: Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON

TV: FS1, Sportsnet

Radio: SN590 THE FAN

Pitching Matchup

Dodgers: LHP Justin Wrobleski (0-0, 6.75 ERA) vs. Blue Jays: RHP Max Scherzer (1-0, 1.50 ERA)

Scherzer was tremendous in his first start of the season against the Colorado Rockies. He threw six innings and allowed four hits, one run, one walk, and four strikeouts. The 41-year-old re-signed with the Blue Jays late in the offseason, but the 19-year veteran has proven he still has something left in the tank.

Wrobleski will be making his first start of the season. His only appearance of the season was against the Cleveland Guardians on March 30, where he pitched four innings, allowing three earned runs on four hits with a walk and two strikeouts. Wrobleski will be making his ninth career start on Monday, but the Dodgers could be going with a bullpen game to start the series.

Blue Jays Injuries

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk celebrates hitting a home run. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

10-Day Injured List: Alejandro Kirk (left thumb fracture)

15-Day Injured List: Trey Yesavage (right shoulder impingement), Shane Bieber (right shoulder inflammation), José Berríos (right elbow stress fracture), Yimi García (right elbow ulnar nerve and AC joint surgery)

60-Day Injured List: Cody Ponce (right knee ACL sprain), Anthony Santander (left shoulder labral surgery), Bowden Francis (right UCL reconstruction surgery)

In Sunday's loss to the White Sox, outfielder Addison Barger was removed from the game with bilateral ankle discomfort. Of the pitchers, Yesavage appears to be closest to a return after he threw 2.2 innings in a rehab game. The Blue Jays have been dealt an unfortunate blow with the injuries, so other guys will need to step up for manager John Schneider.