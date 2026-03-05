How to Watch Blue Jays Stars in World Baseball Classic Pool Play Games

The Toronto Blue Jays have sent perhaps more players to the World Baseball Classic than any other MLB organization.

Thirteen players are participating in the tournament, which includes Vladimir Guerrero Jr. playing for the Dominican Republic and Ernie Clement playing for the United States. There are 11 different countries that Toronto players will don uniforms for in the event.

Pool play features five teams will play one another in a round robin format. The top two teams in each pool will advance out of pool play and into quarterfinal action, which is single elimination.

Those games are taking place around the world, with sites in the United States in Miami and Houston, and overseas in San Juan, Puerto Rico and Tokyo, Japan.

Fans who want to follow their favorite Blue Jays players in the WBC need a television schedule. Fortunately, all but a few of the games are on the Fox family of networks, including FOX, FS1, FS2, FOX Deportes, the Fox Sports App and Tubi.

Plus, 41 out of the 47 contests will air in Spanish across a combination of FOX Deportes, the FOX Sports App, Tubi and FOX One.

Here is the complete schedule for the Blue Jays who will play in the WBC, with game times (eastern) and television designations.

How to Watch Blue Jays in World Baseball Classic

Ernie Clement (United States)

March 6: USA vs. Brazil, FOX, 8 p.m.

March 7: Great Britain vs. USA, FOX, 8 p.m.

March 9: Mexico vs. USA, FOX, 8 p.m.

March 10: Italy vs. USA, FS1, 9 p.m.

Willis Cresswell (Great Britain)

March 6: Mexico vs. Great Britain, FS1, 1 p.m.

March 7: Great Britain vs. USA, FOX, 8 p.m.

March 8: Great Britain vs. Italy, Tubi, 1 p.m.

March 9: Brazil vs. Great Britain, Tubi, 1 p.m.

Andrés Giménez (Venezuela)

March 6: Netherlands vs. Venezuela, Tubi, 12 p.m.

March 7: Israel vs. Venezuela, FS2, 7 p.m.

March 9: Venezuela vs. Nicaragua, FS2, 7 p.m.

March 11: Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela, FS1, 8 p.m.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Dominican Republic)

March 6: Nicaragua vs. Dominican Republic, FS2, 7 p.m.

March 8: Netherlands vs. Dominican Republic, FOX, noon

March 9: Dominican Republic vs. Israel, FS1, noon

March 11: Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela, FS1, 8 p.m.

Leo Jiménez (Panama)

March 6: Cuba vs. Panama, FS2, 11 a.m.=

March 7: Panama vs. Puerto Rico, FS1, 6 p.m.

March 8: Panama vs. Canada, FS2, 7 p.m.

March 9: Colombia vs. Panama, FS2, 12 p.m.

Alejandro Kirk (Mexico)

March 6: Mexico vs. Great Britain, FS1, 1 p.m.

March 8: Brazil vs. Mexico, FS1, 8 p.m.

March 9: Mexico vs. USA, FOX, 8 p.m.

March 11: Italy vs. Mexico, Tubi, 7 p.m.

Adam Macko (Canada)

March 7: Colombia vs. Canada, FS2, 11 a.m.

March 8: Panama vs. Canada, FS2, 7 p.m.

March 10: Canada vs. Puerto Rico, Tubi, 7 p.m.

March 11: Canada vs. Cuba, FS2, 3 p.m.

Ismael Munguia (Nicaragua)

March 6: Nicaragua vs. Dominican Republic, FS2, 7 p.m.

March 7: Nicaragua vs. Netherlands, Tubi, noon

March 8: Nicaragua vs. Israel, Tubi, 7 p.m.

March 9: Venezuela vs. Nicaragua, FS2, 7 p.m.

Kazuma Okamoto (Japan)

March 6: Japan vs. Chinese Taipei, FS1, 5 a.m.

March 7: Korea vs. Japan, FS1, 5 a.m.

March 8: Australia vs. Japan, FS1, 6 a.m.

March 10: Czechia vs. Japan, FS1, 6 a.m.

Yariel Rodríguez (Cuba)

March 6: Cuba vs. Panama, FS2, 11 a.m.

March 8: Colombia vs. Cuba, FS2, noon

March 9: Cuba vs. Puerto Rico, FS1, 7 p.m.

March 11: Canada vs. Cuba, FS2, 3 p.m.

RJ Schreck, C.J. Stubbs (Israel)

March 7: Israel vs. Venezuela, FS2, 7 p.m.

March 8: Nicaragua vs. Israel, Tubi, 7 p.m.

March 9: Dominican Republic vs. Israel, FS1, 12 p.m.

March 10: Israel vs. Netherlands, FOX Sports App, 7 p.m.

Note: José Berríos (Puerto Rico), Jeff Hoffman (United States) and Tyler Rogers (United States) are part of the designated pitcher pool (DPP), a reserve of up to six pitchers per team that can be called up after the first round of the Classic.