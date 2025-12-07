Blue Jays Land Ketel Marte in Proposed Six-Player Diamondbacks Mock Trade

The Toronto Blue Jays need middle infield help after their World Series run. A proposed blockbuster would land three-time All-Star Ketel Marte in exchange for significant organizational depth. The deal has merit but hinges on Toronto's other moves.

What Toronto Blue Jays Gets and Gives Up

Thomas Nestico of TJStats on X (formerly Twitter) proposed a trade on social media that would send Ketel Marte and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to Toronto. The Blue Jays would give up José Berríos, Addison Barger, and top prospects Arjun Nimmala and Johnny King.

What if the Blue Jays pushed all their chips into the middle and made a splash for Ketel Marte?



Marte just finished another elite season, batting .283/.376/.517 with 28 home runs in 126 games. The 32-year-old earned his second straight Silver Slugger award and led all qualified second basemen with a 145 wRC+. His career .823 OPS ranks among the best at his position.

Gurriel would return to Toronto after posting a .248/.313/.400 line with 19 homers and 80 RBIs in 2025. Arizona gets immediate help in Barger while unloading salary and restocking the farm system with two high-upside teenagers in Nimmala and King.

The Case for Making This Deal

This trade transforms Toronto's roster only if they retain Bo Bichette or land Kyle Tucker. Marte would anchor second base alongside Bichette at shortstop, forming an elite middle infield combination. Andres Gimenez could shift into a super-utility role, providing defensive versatility while keeping everyone fresh.

Moving Berríos clears meaningful payroll space. The right-hander finished 2025 with a 4.17 ERA and elbow inflammation that put him on the injured list for the first time in his career. His declining velocity and rising barrel rate point toward further regression.

The Blue Jays land a proven performer. Marte's defensive skills at second base remain elite, making him a legitimate Gold Glove candidate. His .376 on-base percentage and career-best 11.8 percent walk rate show his plate discipline continues to improve.

The Cost Might Be Too High

Toronto surrenders serious organizational depth. Nimmala currently ranks among MLB Pipeline's top prospects and offers rare defensive tools at shortstop. The 19-year-old batted .224 with 13 homers and 17 steals across High-A in 2025, flashing both developing power and speed.

King represents even more upside on the mound. The 19-year-old left-hander posted a 1.13 ERA in his professional debut after Toronto signed him above slot value at $1.24 million. The lefty has legitimate rotation potential thanks to his four-pitch arsenal and deceptive arm slot.

Barger just broke out with 21 home runs and a 107 wRC+. The 25-year-old became a fan favorite after delivering clutch hits during the World Series run. Trading him at peak value means surrendering controllable talent the organization developed from a sixth-round pick.

Marte's injury history complicates the equation. He's missed 168 games since 2021, including a month in 2025 because of hamstring problems. His sprint speed tumbled from the 95th percentile to the 44th percentile. Paying $71 million through 2030 becomes risky if durability concerns worsen as he ages into his mid-30s.

This proposal only makes sense as part of a larger plan. Building around Marte and Bichette creates a championship window. Losing Bichette in free agency while surrendering this much depth would leave the Blue Jays weaker than before. The pieces fit together beautifully or fall apart completely, depending on what else Toronto accomplishes this offseason.

