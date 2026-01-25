Improving This Key Area Could be Potential Wish List Item for Blue Jays

As the offseason comes to a close soon for the Toronto Blue Jays, they have undoubtedly done a very nice job so far this winter. However, they could still seek to improve.

Coming into the offseason, the Blue Jays were a highly motivated team to try to sustain the level of success that they achieved in 2025. Toronto was nearly able to dethrone the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, and that will be their goal in 2026 as well.

This winter, the team was able to make a number of splashes in free agency, with the signing of Dylan Cease being the biggest. The right-hander has the ability to be the ace of the rotation for the Blue Jays, and they locked him up to a long-term deal.

Furthermore, they also added Tyler Rogers, Cody Ponce, and Kazuma Okamoto in free agency to improve the team further. However, while they did make some notable additions, they did lose a key contributor from the 2025 team, and that production has yet to be replaced.

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently wrote about a potential wish list item for the Blue Jays being to find a fallback after missing on Kyle Tucker and seeing Bo Bichette leave in free agency.

Offense Could Be Improved

While Toronto is going to be one of the best teams in the league regardless of whether they make another move this winter, the team’s interest in Tucker indicates that they did want to make another splash. With the free agency pool pretty much dried up in that area, the team would have to pivot to the trade market in order to do so.

That is certainly a possibility still for the team, but that could be a direction that they seek more so in the summer than before the start of spring training. Currently, the offense still looks very strong on paper despite the loss of Bichette.

Okamoto was a highly regarded player coming over from Japan, and if he hits the ground running in the majors, he might be able to replace that production alone. Furthermore, the team will be hoping that Anthony Santander will be able to have a bounce-back season. The slugger provided little value after being their top free agent signing last winter.

If he can turn things around and stay healthy, he can be one of the best run producers in the league. Overall, while adding a player of the caliber of Tucker would have been great, the Blue Jays are still in great shape heading into 2026.

