Blue Jays Not Likely to Land Blockbuster Trade for Star Infielder per Insider

The Toronto Blue Jays entered the offseason as a team who looked ready to make a huge splash, and perhaps multiple of them, after coming within two outs of their first World Series in over three decades.

Quickly, general manager Ross Atkins showed he was not messing around this winter by shelling out hundreds of millions to address the pitching staff with the likes of Dylan Cease, Cody Ponce and Tyler Rogers.

Now, the focus turns to how the Blue Jays add to the lineup which came so close to glory, and they have been linked to some massive names. A reunion with Bo Bichette, the possibility of signing Kyle Tucker or Cody Bellinger, and even Alex Bregman's name has been kicked around.

The one which had Toronto most excited though was a possible blockbuster trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks for star second baseman Ketel Marte. Though on the surface it makes a lot of sense, baseball insider Jon Heyman does not see it happening.

Heyman Dismisses Blue Jays as Ketel Marte Trade Possibility

Jun 17, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Ketel Marte hits against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

During a recent stream with Bleacher Report discussing possible trades still to occur, it was no surprise that Marte's name came up. Despite being linked though, Heyman poured some cold water on Toronto as a destination for Marte.

"I'm still sticking with either [the Tampa Bay Rays, Seattle Mariners or Boston Red Sox]," Heyman said when asked on the stream where Marte would land. "I don't think it's gonna be the [Philadelphia Phillies] or Toronto, these teams that are looking at Bregman could look at Marte, but I'm still looking at those teams. It's possible he ends up staying with the Diamondbacks too, it's not a guarantee."

Of course, this does not mean the Blue Jays are out here or even close to it, but when one of the most in the know insiders does not see it, it's absolutely notable. If Toronto's interest has become lukewarm, Atkins should turn around and re-engage.

Blue Jays Are Perfect Fit to Make Marte Trade

Jun 19, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Ketel Marte celebrates with teammates in dugout after scoring against Toronto Blue Jays. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The obvious unfortunate reality with acquiring Marte as compared to some of the free agents out there is the fact that he would cost a significant return in terms of pitching prospects in a trade.

With that being said though, the absolutely insane value of his contract -- perhaps the best in all of baseball -- offsets this as Toronto could build around the three-time All-Star for the next half decade.

Marte -- a players responsible for a 16.0 bWAR over the last three seasons -- is owed just $28 million over the next two seasons combined and no more than $22 million for the three following years in his incredibly team friendly deal.

A bonafide superstar who is not paid like one, Marte has the ability to add another dimension to the defending American League champions. Though there has not been a ton of additional noise since the initial news of interest broke, the Blue Jays would be wise to get involved here once again and do whatever it takes to land the 32-year-old.

