Which 3 Trade Targets Make the Most Sense for the Blue Jays?

The Toronto Blue Jays have had their name involved with several free agents this offseason. Rumors have placed Toronto as a suitor for Kyle Tucker, Edwin Diaz, and Tatsuya Imai. However, a big trade can't be ruled out. Most recently, they made a big move at the 2025 trade deadline, acquiring Shane Bieber from the Cleveland Guardians. Let's take a look at some potential trades the Blue Jays could make to improve the roster.

Joe Ryan

The Minnesota Twins had a fire sale at the trade deadline last season. They traded multiple key pieces, including Carlos Correa, Jhoan Duran, Griffin Jax, and seven others. It's possible the Twins will continue their rebuild and move players with value. That includes their ace pitcher Joe Ryan.

Ryan was named an All-Star for the first time in his career last year. The 29-year-old won 13 games and posted a 3.42 ERA. He finished in the top 15 in strikeouts (194) and surrendered just 39 walks. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the Twins could deal one of their co-aces in Ryan or Pablo Lopez.

The asking price for Ryan will be high, but he would be an instant upgrade for this starting rotation. He isn't currently on a long-term contract, and the Blue Jays should at least gauge his value.

Sonny Gray

The St. Louis Cardinals are another team that could be moving on from multiple assets. Sonny Gray is a name to monitor. Per John Denton of MLB.com, new president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom spoke about the possibility of moving on from their veteran ace.

Bloom says, "Sonny's a bit of a different situation where he signed here for a reason, and I think he's been happy. He's also in a situation where he's more open than he would have been in the past to thinking about different possibilities with where he's at in his career and understanding our focus is more long term."

Gray posted 200+ strikeouts for the second straight season. The 36-year-old has also improved on his walk output. He doesn't have high velocity stuff, but he utilizes seven different pitches to get hitters out. His sweeper and curveball are most effective. Gray is an experienced arm who could give manager John Schneider good innings which could be very helpful next season.

Ketel Marte

There should be a significant asterisk under Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte. A trade of this magnitude would only be necessary if Bo Bichette does not return to Toronto.

If they want to remain one of the league's best teams without Bichette, they would have to make a splash move. Marte was named an All-Star for the second straight year as the Diamondbacks struggled. In 126 games, he slashed .283/.376/.517 with 28 home runs and 72 RBIs.

Marte is one of the best hitting second baseman in the league. Schneider could slide Andres Gimenez to shortstop while keeping Marte at second. He would be a tremendous bat to have next to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer.

Other players to consider: MacKenzie Gore (SP, Washington Nationals) and Brendan Donovan (infielder, St. Louis Cardinals)

The Blue Jays would have to empty its farm system for some of these trades, but it may be necessary depending on their luck in free agency. An aggressive offseason could be the ingredient to get Toronto back to the World Series.

