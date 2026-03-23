Key Roles the Blue Jays Quietly Locked In This Spring

The Toronto Blue Jays spent much of the offseason and spring reshaping their roster. After coming so close to winning the World Series in 2025, the organization was ready to make a few moves that could strategically place them back at the top once again.

Some of their most important moves haven’t generated massive headlines, but could prove to be integral in keeping the team in a win-now mentality.

These aren’t about big trades or signings. They’re about commitment.

Those commitments could quietly define how this season unfolds.

Andrés Giménez Takes Over at Shortstop

Venezuela second baseman Andres Gimenez | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

With Bo Bichette no longer in the picture, the Blue Jays have made the decision about who will anchor the shortstop position moving forward.

Andrés Giménez is now the everyday shortstop.

This is a decision that is more than just a positional change, as Giménez spent most of his time in the 2025 season at second base. The three-time Gold Glove winner is regarded as one of the stronger defensive infielders in the game.

Moving Giménez to shortstop reinforces Toronto’s commitment to run prevention and defensive stability up the middle.

There is, however, a tradeoff to this move. The All-Star brings a lot to the table when it comes to defense, but his offensive production does not match that. In 2025, he slashed .210/.285/.313 with a .598 OPS. In 329 at-bats, he had just seven home runs and 35 RBIs while striking out 66 times.

Spring training has been better. He slashed .368/.455/.842 with a 1.297 OPS, two home runs and four RBIs over 19 at-bats in eight games.

Addison Barger’s Role Has Quietly Expanded

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Addison Barger | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Addison Barger was already a major part of the Blue Jays’ lineup in 2025. He appeared in 135 games with 460 at-bats. Now, his role with the offense has quietly changed.

The 2025 campaign was good for Barger, hitting 21 home runs with a .756 OPS, but his .301 on-base percentage positioned him as more of a complementary bat.

The expectations for 2026 are much different.

Barger is projected to hit behind Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and this will place him in a run-producing role. He will be required to produce more consistency and have a greater impact in the lineup.

That is a significant shift, and was done so very quietly.

During spring training, Barger has had an impressive start. During 17 games, he has 42 at-bats, slashing .310/.396/.595 with a .991 OPS, three home runs, and 13 RBIs.

If he builds on his strong spring performance, he could become another key piece of the offense.

Kazuma Okamoto Isn’t Being Eased In

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Kazuma Okamoto | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

If Giménez represents stability and Barger represents growth, Kazuma Okamoto represents risk in the lineup.

The Blue Jays are not bringing Okamoto along slowly. After signing a four-year $60 million contract with the team in January, Toronto seems ready to put him right to work.

Okamoto had some pretty impressive stats in spring training, but his performance in the World Baseball Classic is likely closer to where he will perform against top MLB pitchers. During the WBC, he hit just .211 with a .634 OPS.

Despite that, the Blue Jays are committing to making him a key offensive contributor immediately. There is no gradual transition. They are betting he can adjust quickly and provide a big impact immediately.

Three Decisions, One Identity

What makes all of this so interesting is how it all works together. Giménez reflects commitment to defense and stability. Barger is proof of internal development, and Okamoto shows the team is willing to take calculated risks for upside.

The Blue Jays are striving for balance between their current needs and their future potential.