Blue Jays Get Another Tremendous Injury Update on Key Fan Favorite Addison Barger

The Toronto Blue Jays have been dealing with a long list of injuries to begin the season, and it's a big reason why they find themselves in an early hole in the standings.

While there has been much talk about the arms who are on the shelf, just as significant has been the list of hitters who are out as well. From names like George Springer to Alejandro Kirk, it's been a rough start to the year in this department.

Perhaps the most significant though has been the absence of young and versatile slugger Addison Barger, who missed most of April with an ankle sprain. According to an update from the team this week though, it sounds like Barger is very close to being back.

Blue Jays Set to Begin Rehab Assignment for Barger

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Addison Barger | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Keegan Matheson of MLB.com provided some further context and revealed that Barger is going to begin his assignment this weekend on Sunday in Single-A Dunedin, and even more exciting, he may only need a few games to return by the next home stand.

With Toronto in Minnesota this weekend and Tampa Bay to start next week, that timeline would have Barger back in the lineup by next Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels, something which feels fairly realistic at this point.

Though this team has shown flashes, it has also shown a need to get its guys back on the field and fully healthy, and Barger is a prime example.

Barger Has Immense Impact on Blue Jays Lineup

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Barger was important during the regular season, it was his playoff breakout that helped fuel Toronto to the cusp of a World Series. The 26-year-old slashed an incredible .367/.441/.583 with three home runs and nine RBI in the 17 game run as one of the most valuable pieces on the team.

When Barger is healthy and at his best, the Blue Jays are at their best, so getting him back should offer a massive boost to what has been a little bit of a roller coaster season thus far. If Toronto can get through the next week and pick up a couple of wins without him, the payoff upon Barger's return could be huge.

It's worth monitoring to see how the rehab assignment is going, but Barger is on the cusp of being back in this lineup, which is huge news for all of Toronto.