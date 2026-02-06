Late Move Fuels a New AL Pennant Rival for the Blue Jays in 2026

With spring training mere weeks away, the Toronto Blue Jays had emerged as the clear front-runner for an American League Pennant repeat this season, until 36 hours ago. The top-tier free agents are few and far between at this point in the offseason, and another one is off the market as 2x All-Star Framber Valdez is now a member of the Detroit Tigers.

Now, the AL Central is nowhere near as strong as the AL East, and after the Tigers were beaten in five games by the Seattle Mariners in the postseason, the Blue Jays ended up not facing anyone from the division. This year will likely tell a different tale.

Don't worry, the Blue Jays have gotten significantly better in the last few months, so it isn't like the Tigers (on paper) have the upper hand over last year's runner-ups, but Detroit went from not on their radar to easily their biggest threat at getting back to the World Series.

Comparing Starting Rotations

Starting pitcher for the Blue Jays, Trey Yesavage, celebrating a double play by his teammates during game 5 of the World Series | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The primary improvements that the Jays have made since their season ended in heartbreak has been mostly with their pitching staff, focusing mostly on the starting rotation. Strikeout machine Dylan Cease is locked down for a 7-year deal, and they expect big things out of KBO MVP and record-breaker Cody Ponce.

Cease, and Ponce could easily not be the best pitchers that will take the mound as Trey Yesavage simply exists. If the 22-year-old looks anything like he did in the playoffs, then he could be in a running for a Cy Young Award in his rookie season.

Blue Jays, RHP Cody Ponce agree to 3-year deal, per multiple reports including MLB's @Feinsand.



Ponce was named the KBO League MVP this past season, posting a 17-1 record and a 1.89 ERA. pic.twitter.com/L2e84GZ4EB — MLB (@MLB) December 2, 2025

However, the Tigers are highlighted by the back-to-back Cy Young winner, Tarik Skubal. Skubal finished 2025 with a 2.21 ERA, 241 strikeouts, and a 0.89 WHIP. His new No. 2, is now Valdez who had nearly 190 strikeouts in 2025.

Valdez and Skubal will be joined by Jack Flaherty and Casey Mize. Flaherty trailed only Skubal on the team last season in strikeouts, while Mize had more wins than arguably the best pitcher right now in baseball.

Offensive Battle

Blue Jays outfielder George Springer hitting a single in game 7 of the World Series at Rogers Centre | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

It might be the first time in many years that the Blue Jays are well-matched against a pitching staff as good as Detroit's, meaning it will come down to who is better at the plate. The Tigers had a pair of first-time Silver Slugger recipients last season, but Toronto has much more depth in its lineup.

Right now, it is all just speculation, but the test will come to light on May 15 when the Blue Jays head to Detroit to take on the Tigers at Comerica Park.

