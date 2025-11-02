Max Scherzer Delivers One Line About His Future in Major League Baseball
The Toronto Blue Jays' Cinderella Story of a season came to a heartbreaking end in extra innings of the Game 7 winner-take-all showdown in the World Series. They failed to take down the reigning world champions even though it felt like they were destined to win.
Now it is officially the offseason, which means free agency is set to begin so the Blue Jays can bolster their roster to winning a championship in 2026. One player who the organization might not have believed would be on their free agency radar was veteran starting pitcher Max Scherzer.
It almost felt like a guarantee that the 41-year-old would be retiring after his latest start in Game 7. Had Toronto won, that might have been the case since that would have a been a storybook ending to an incredible career. However, because they didn't win, he is eyeing a return to the big league mound.
Scherzer stating, "I can't see how that's the last pitch I've ever thrown" is pretty telling about where his heads at regarding his future as a major league pitcher. And considering he looked sharp coming down the stretch of the season and during the playoffs, perhaps that shouldn't be a surprise.
The Blue Jays have a lot to consider in free agency, and with Scherzer hinting at returning to the MLB in 2026, they could look at a possible reunion.
Final Start of 2025 for Scherzer
Scherzer had a respectable outing against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7. He lasted longer than Shohei Ohtani did on the other side, but he was still pulled before he could finish five innings. That likely is going into his decision making when it comes to his career, as Scherzer is one of the most competitive players in baseball and likely still believes he has gas left in the tank.
Had the Blue Jays won on Saturday night, that would have been the third ring Scherzer had earned in his career with three different teams. He only made a pair of starts in the playoffs before Saturday, but he looked like the same pitcher he had been during his prime years at times.
It will be interesting to see how Toronto goes about free agency this winter and if Scherzer is in their plans. Chris Bassitt is also set to hit the open market, which means they are losing two key pitchers from this year's roster.
Scherzer seemed to enjoy his time with the Blue Jays, so now that he seems to have made up his mind that he's returning for 2026, a reunion could be on the table.