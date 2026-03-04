Max Scherzer Explains Why Returning to Blue Jays Was a No-Brainer

One of the first teams to make a big free agent splash early in the offseason was the Toronto Blue Jays. They signed former San Diego Padres ace Dylan Cease to a seven-year, $210 million contract before the Winter Meetings.

That signing gives the Blue Jays one of the top rotations in the American League. Sure, the Detroit Tigers have a strong 1-2 punch at the top with Tarik Skubal and Framber Valdez, while the Boston Red Sox signed Ranger Suárez from the Philadelphia Phillies to slot in behind Garrett Crochet. However, Toronto's rotation is up there with the other clubs.

You can never have enough pitching and that is the theory that the Blue Jays are taking. They recently agreed with free agent Max Scherzer to return for another season in Toronto. That gives manager John Schneider a deeper rotation with more options. Speaking with the media on Tuesday, Scherzer explained why he is returning to the Blue Jays in 2026.

Max Scherzer Explains Reasoning for Re-Signing With Blue Jays

Max Scherzer | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

It wasn't surprising to see Scherzer last as long as he did in free agency. In fact, it wouldn't have been surprising to see him remain a free agent until the season started. Instead, he decided he couldn't stay away and decided to return to the Blue Jays. Why did he choose Toronto?

"I mean, just the year we had,'' said Scherzer. "We obviously came as close as you can possibly can to winning the whole thing. It's something you can never get over or forget or anything of that nature. That was a huge reason why I wanted to come back because this team can win and I want to be part of it.''

To be fair, he's 100% correct. Toronto came within 90 feet in the bottom of the ninth inning of Game 7 against the Los Angeles Dodgers at home to win the World Series. That loss left a sting that lasted most of the offseason and should drive the 2026 Blue Jays to finish the job in October.

On Monday, Toronto made the Scherzer signing official when it was announced that they agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract.

Last season, Scherzer made 17 starts in the regular season and finished with a 5.19 ERA, but he pitched well in the playoffs in three appearances. He is not coming back to make between 25 and 30 starts.

He's coming back to provide depth for Schneider, work his way back slow and be part of a team that is looking to finish the job in the postseason in 2026. The competitor in Scherzer is something that Toronto can benefit from this season.