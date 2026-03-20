MLB Insider Still Sees Hope for Blue Jays’ Rotation After Yesavage Injury News

The Toronto Blue Jays haven't gotten the news they've been hoping for on multiple occasions this offseason. With Anthony Santander to start the season on the injured list, now joined by both Jose Berrios and Trey Yesavage, the Blue Jays have some work to do to get back to their old ways.

The biggest blow for Toronto comes in the form of the rotation, with both Berrios and Yesavage on the sideline to begin the campaign. It was the starting pitching that got the Blue Jays through the playoffs, but it will be difficult without key contributors to begin the campaign.

However, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal spoke with Foul Territory to break down his thoughts on the injured Blue Jays' starting rotation, saying the injuries are tough, but the depth should be just fine.

Ken Rosenthal Thoughts

Fox Sports analyst Ken Rosenthal | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

"This is the fourth Blue Jays pitcher who will start the season on the IL. Shane Bieber, of course, hasn't thrown off a mound; forearm fatigue is his situation. Jose Berrios, he has a stress fracture in his elbow. Bowden Francis has already undergone season-ending UCL surgery," Rosenthal said.

"They're left with a rotation that is still pretty good, don't get me wrong, it's Gausman and Cease and Scherzer and Cody Ponce and Eric Lauer.... That's where the Blue Jays are, it's not ideal, obviously, but what they'll try to do is get through the rotation pieces that they have."

Takeaways

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios (17) throws a pitch | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays didn't magically make the postseason last season by luck; they have a roster constructed with players who know how to win, and this is only a minor setback. Until proven otherwise, Toronto is the team to run through the American League East and the league as a whole.

The positive to this injured rotation is that the offense looks to be in great shape. With the regular season less than one month away, Toronto has its sights set on another deep playoff run, and the offense can pick up the slack where the rotation may drop.

Yesavage's timeline to return is yet definitive, according to manager John Schneider, which puts eyes on Ponce, whom the Blue Jays feel very confident in to take a step up to the plate. Scherzer will hold down the fort in his starts, and Gausman and Cease are a dangerous one-two punch.

Don't fret, Blue Jays fans, this is all a step in the process to get this team World Series ready in 2026.