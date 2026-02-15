Way Too Early AL East Predictions: Where Blue Jays May Land in Toughest Division

It seems more than fair to say that the American League East is arguably the toughest division in baseball, as there were ultimately three teams in the running for the title in the final week of September in 2025.

The AL East was the lone division in baseball that had all five teams posting a record of 75 wins or better. On top of that, three of the five were featured in the postseason.

The Boston Red Sox finished third with 89 wins, but had they been in the AL Central, the team would have been the No.1 team. If anything, 2026 will be more of a dogfight as the Baltimore Orioles will also be in contention after the offseason that they've had, highlighted by the acquisition of Pete Alonso.

So, where are the Toronto Blue Jays going to find themselves when the clock strikes midnight on Sept. 30?

AL East 2026 Rankings

Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage (39) works out for spring training practice at Blue Jays Player Development Complex in Flordia | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

1. Toronto Blue Jays: 97-65

2. New York Yankees: 95-67

3. Baltimore Orioles: 90-72

4. Boston Red Sox: 85-77

5. Tampa Bay Rays: 76-86

Ultimately, the main hole that is glaring with the Blue Jays right now is their lack of depth in the infield with the loss of Bo Bichette. However, one thing has been made clear by the amount of spending that Toronto has done since their season came to a close in heartbreak: they are ready to win now.

That means, if manager John Schneider needs an upgrade from Andrés Giménez mid-season, it is more than safe to assume he will get it.

Their bolstered pitching staff with the additions of strikeout machine Dylan Cease, KBO MVP Cody Ponce, and one of the best closers in the game, Tyler Rogers, makes them anything but a liability. In 2026, the Jays could easily reach 100 wins.

Division Standings Explained

Last season, there were three ballclubs from the AL East in the playoffs, and that will be the same case when October rolls around this year. However, it won't be the Red Sox that find themselves playing past September, but the Orioles.

Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. laughs with his teammates during spring training at the Bobby Mattick Training Center at Englebert Complex. | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Boston's organization has not taken the brutal loss of third baseman Alex Bregman seriously. Bregman will now be suiting up for the Chicago Cubs, and even though he was ridiculed with injuries in 2025, he still led the team in batting average and on-base percentage while hitting 18 long balls to complement 62 runs batted in.

If any team was hurt by injuries last season, it was the Orioles. There were multiple periods throughout the year that they had the most players on the injured list, completely demolishing their playoff hopes, but 2026 is going to be different if they stay healthy.

The Yankees on the other hand made sure to retain one of their key players from last season as Cody Bellinger returned to the roster. Their organization is going to be relying mostly on what worked for them in 2025

This is definitely a marathon, not a sprint. But, with a division this tough, every game counts, and Opening Day is right around the corner marking the start of what will be a beautiful sight to watch.

