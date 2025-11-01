Ohtani vs. Scherzer: The Game 7 Matchup That Feels Like Destiny
The Major League Baseball 2025 season is 54 outs away from being over. The Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers have made this one of the best World Series, as it will go down as a series full of historic moments. Now it is time for game seven and in a winner-take-all matchup, will it be David or Goliath who takes it home?
The Blue Jays are looking to rewrite history as the first home team since 2011 to take the win in game seven, and they might have just the perfect man on the mound to lead them to doing so, veteran pitcher Max Scherzer. Scherzer will be facing the two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani, but experience could prove vital in this situation.
The last time that the World Series went to a game seven was back in 2019 when the Washington Nationals were taking on the Houston Astros (in Houston). Who was pitching for the Nationals? Scherzer. He led the Nats to a 6-2 victory and their first world title.
Scherzer's Career in the Majors
This will only be Scherzer's third start of these playoffs, but he has looked like Mad Max from years ago when he was in his prime. He made it nearly six innings against the Seattle Mariners and to say he didn't want to come off the mound is the ultimate understatement.
Schneider tried to pull him in the fifth, but he refused to come out and the very next batter he struck out. He is built for this moment and was locked in the entirety of last night, especially after the heartbreak ending.
The 41-year-old could possibly be pitching the last game of his lucrative career, and if that leads to another World Series victory, he will go down as one of the best to ever do it. The future Hall-of-Famer has racked up quite the list of accolades:
- 3x CY Young Award Winner (2013, Detroit Tigers and 2016/17, Washington Nationals)
- 2x World Series Champion (2019, Nationals and 2023 Texas Rangers)
- 8x All-Star Selections 20 Strikeout Game (May of 2016 against the Tigers)
- 3,469 Career Regular Season Strikeouts
- 11 Postseason Appearances
- 300 Strikeout Season (2018)
- Led National League in Strikeouts Three Consecutive Seasons (2016-18)
Toronto has put all its faith in its veteran to bring home its first world title in over three decades, and there might not be a better guy for the job. The clock is ticking down on this season and his career. Scherzer is looking to go out with a bang and add one more title to his lucrative list of accolades.
