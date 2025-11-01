'Power of Friendship' Overpowering Most Expensive Roster in Baseball
It feels like the entire baseball community is pulling for the Toronto Blue Jays to take down the Los Angeles Dodgers, except Dodgers fans of course. These guys are fun to watch and a breath of fresh air to listen to.
Nobody around the majors speaks of a team dynamic like these players do; the camaraderie and brotherhood that the Jays have developed is what has them one win away from a World Series victory.
Clearly, the team is swinging a bat nearly unbelievably as seen time and time again, but if the players in the clubhouse aren't playing for each other, then there is only so much that talent is going to do, which is what is being seen with the Dodgers.
Time and time again Ernie Clement Davis Schneider, Addison Barger, and others have been heard in their interviews that they are using the "power of friendship" this season. That is on full display right now. There hasn't been a time when they haven't been ecstatic for one another, cheering, teasing, laughing, and enjoying the game.
Clement was seen warming up in Bo Bichette's jersey when he was sidelined, as well as wearing a Kevin Gausman or a Schneider shirt from time to time. That isn't seen from many other ballclubs, if any.
This series is even now, but it feels like the Fall Classic could have ended in Los Angeles had they capitalized in the 18-inning showdown and then again last night at Rogers Centre. Despite a tied series, the Jays have looked better time and time again, which is why they are the only team that has given the Dodgers a run for their money this postseason.
The Dodgers have arguably the best pitching staff in baseball and have been right behind the Blue Jays offensively all postseason (until this series). It is well known that the Dodgers have the highest paid roster in the majors, but ultimately by the end of tonight, that could prove not to matter.
Dodgers Payroll
It is no secret how much the Dodgers have spent on their current roster, and these are a few of the noteworthy contracts they currently have:
- Mookie Betts- 12 year $365 million
- Shohei Ohtani- 10 year $700 million
- Blake Snell- 5 year $182 Million
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto- 12 year $325 million
- Freddie Freeman- 6 year $162 Million
- Will Smith- 10 year $140 million
The Dodgers are the reigning world champions. Clearly, they are a very, very good team, but ultimately, if they lose, it could be argued that it is because the team is not bonded quite like the guys over in the Blue Jays dugout.