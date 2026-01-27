Ranking Blue Jays Notable Offseason Acquisitions Ahead of 2026 Campaign

The Blue Jays faced a significant loss this offseason with veteran shortstop Bo Bichette finding a new home with the New York Mets. Adding to the frustration, they also missed out on some noteworthy free agents.

Amidst the loss and occasional fruitless endeavors, the Blue Jays still managed to bolster their roster with some fresh faces. They entered this offseason with the intention to build a roster capable of returning to the World Series in 2026.

Of the numerous transactions to take place in Toronto, the franchise acquired six notable players. Here we have ranked each of the six acquisitions based on expected impact, and who will provide the most value to the ballclub.

6. Eloy Jiménez

Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Eloy Jiménez | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The primary reason why 29-year-old Jiménez is ranked No. 6 is that he was re-signed to a minor-league deal. He will be competing for a spot on the Opening Day roster as a designated hitter, but landing a place will be a challenge.

Jiménez is a right-handed slugger who slashed .247/.326/.347 with a .673 OPS in the minors, recording three homers and 30 RBIs in 54 game appearances. He provides depth at his position, and his slugging potential is clear. But will the Blue Jays grant him opportunities this year?

5. Chase Lee

Detroit Tigers pitcher Chase Lee | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Lee, 27, was traded to Toronto from the Detroit Tigers on Dec. 12, 2025, in exchange for minor prospect Johan Simon. Lee is a right-handed relief pitcher who is known for his striking sidearm—another weapon to add to the bullpen.

During his latest campaign, he registered a 4.10 ERA and 36 strikeouts across 37.1 innings pitched through 32 games. He isn't likely to be a spotlight player, at least not this year, but he does bring plenty of value to the mound.

4. Tyler Rogers

New York Mets pitcher Tyler Rogers | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Rogers was another notable reliever that Toronto welcomed to Rogers Centre this offseason. At 35 years old, he comes with seven years of MLB experience, most of which was spent with the San Francisco Giants, but he played a brief stint with the New York Mets in 2025.

That year, he logged a 1.98 ERA and 48 strikeouts across 77.1 innings pitched through a career-high of 81 games. Again, he provides bullpen depth, but his trade to the Blue Jays wasn't considered to be groundbreaking.

3. Cody Ponce

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Cody Ponce | Sam Greene/The Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

This is where Toronto's recent additions start to heat up. The Blue Jays signed the 31-year-old starter to a three-year, $30 million deal in early December. He spent several seasons pitching in Japan, bringing home a unique experience that could translate quite well to his MLB career.

Last year, he registered a 1.89 ERA and 252 strikeouts across 180.2 innings pitched in 29 starts. By the end of his KBO season, he had set a new single-season strikeout record with an 18-strikeout game, ultimately landing him the MVP title.

If Ponce can seamlessly translate his skills over to Toronto, the Blue Jays will have a threatening starting rotation.

2. Kazuma Okamoto

Toronto Blue Jays Kazuma Okamoto | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Okamoto signed a four-year, $60 million deal with Toronto in early January. The Japanese third baseman provides slugging power to the ballclub, having slashed .322/.411/.581 through 77 games in 2025. He recorded a .992 OPS with 15 homers and 51 RBIs along the way.

Okamoto's impact is expected to be immediate, serving as a massive upgrade at the plate for the Blue Jays.

1. Dylan Cease

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Cease, 30, is the most significant acquisition Toronto has made in recent months. On Dec. 2, 2025, signed with the Blue Jays as a free agent on a whopping seven-year, $210 million contract. This deal marked the largest free agent signing in franchise history. Considering his pitching aptitude, Toronto's starting rotation is shaping up to be an imposing one.

Cease just wrapped up his second year playing for the San Diego Padres after spending five years with the Chicago White Sox. Last season, he registered a 4.55 ERA and 215 strikeouts across 168.0 innings pitched in 32 starts.

