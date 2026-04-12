Strong Reactions Pour In After Blue Jays Give George Springer Injury Update

The Toronto Blue Jays knew they would begin the season with some players on the shelf, but that didn't dent their optimism, as the reigning American League champions prepared for defense. But the injury bug is clearly in the locker room for the franchise.

In unfortunate news, veteran outfielder George Springer was removed from the game on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins with a left big toe fracture. Springer has become a leader in this franchise since signing a six-year deal.

Manager John Schneider gave his thoughts on all the injuries that Toronto is facing in an interview with ESPN:

"If you try to map out the course of a six-, seven-month season, these things are going to happen," Schneider said "It's just really unfortunate and weird that these things have happened within the first couple of weeks of the season, but I want the guys to just kind of continue to say, 'OK, what can we do now?'"

Social Media Reacts to Springer's Injury

Fans watch the opening ceremonies before the game. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The injured list consists of the likes of Trey Yesavage, Shane Bieber, Jose Berrios, Addison Barger, Alejandro Kirk, Yimi Garcia, Cody Ponce, Max Scherzer, Bowden Francis, Ricky Tiedmann, and now, Springer.

Blue Jays fans, holding the highest expectations for their franchise after making the World Series last season, didn't take the injury of Springer lightly, as was seen on X (formerly Twitter) below the original injury report post.

Can you guys stop getting hurt. FOR 5 MINUTES?!?! 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/wQmFBPur6M — 𝙀𝘽 (@VTuberASMRFan) April 11, 2026

Springer wasn't the hottest Blue Jays player out of the gates this season, but he had hit two home runs and driven in six RBIs before his injury. Schneider revealed that the club and the fans will know more of Springer's situation within the upcoming days.

Dr. Jesse Moore took to X to break down the possible timelines for recovery for Springer, but so long as he proceeds correctly, he should be back in Toronto helping the Blue Jays at some point in 2026.

George Springer



Left big toe fracture after fouled ball off it



Differential possibilities:



1. Non-displaced distal phalanx fracture



Return to Play (RTP): 2-4 weeks



2. Non-displaced proximal phalanx fracture



Return to Play (RTP): 4-6 weeks



3. Displaced fracture… https://t.co/Wo8Kz4qObM pic.twitter.com/IFCWExVEk1 — Jesse Morse, M.D. (@DrJesseMorse) April 11, 2026

The Blue Jays will surely move pieces around to accommodate the absence of Springer, but his presence in the lineup will surely be missed. Fans might not like how the season has begun for Toronto, but there are still more games to be played ahead.

It's hard to remain optimistic in times like this, but the Blue Jays' roster is deep and shouldn't have any problem securing victories even without their stars. Still, fans aren't the happiest with the current state of the injury reports.

Alejandro Kirk

George Springer

Addison Barger

Anthony Santander

Jose Berrios

Shane Bieber

Cody Ponce

Bowden Francis

Trey Yesavage

Yimi Garcia



That’s it that’s the tweet. — ClementSZN (@tablebreaker10) April 12, 2026