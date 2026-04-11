Blue Jays Finally Reveal Heartening News Regarding Plethora of Injuries
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It is only a handful of weeks into this season, but it is dragging on at a turtle's pace for the Toronto Blue Jays as injuries are destroying this roster that originally looked ready to dismantle the reigning world champions.
The key injuries plaguing the Blue Jays have been nearly unfathomable as the season has barely gotten started. Starting pitcher Cody Ponce won't return this year because of a knee surgery that ended his 2026 season after a measly three innings. Others are inching closer to rejoining the roster.
Toronto just took the first game of the Minnesota Twins series after scoring 10 unanswered runs. Once that finishes up, the ballclub will go on quite the road stretch that starts in Milwaukee to take on the Brewers.
The team is basically trying to stay afloat until reinforcements can get back on the roster, but it looks like there is finally a light at the end of this injury tunnel.
Key Injury Updates
Toronto's beat writer for the Athletic, Mitch Bannon, gave plenty of nice insight from manager John Schneider, as there are so many questions swirling around some of the top talent in the game that has been sidelined to kick off the season.
Per Bannon:
Trey Yesavage (shoulder): Reports were very good after his Dunedin start on Friday. He will throw at least 70 pitches in another minor league start next week, which ultimately could be his last before he returns to the Blue Jays.
Addison Barger (ankle): Barger was one of the most recent faces who went to the IL, and he isn't quite ready to resume baseball-like activities. Rest assured, he is making progress, as nobody would be shocked if he were able to get back to it in the next few days.
Jose Berrios (elbow): He threw a 2-up live a couple of days ago with pitches up to 95 MPH. At his current progression, Berrios will be trending towards a minor-league game sometime this coming week.
Yimi Garcia (elbow) and Shane Bieber (forearm): Should throw off the mound again Saturday, April 11
Alejandro Kirk (thumb): Even though most of his rehab will be done in Florida, he is still currently in Canada. His timeline is very uncertain still, as he is still freshly out of surgery. Hopefully, the team will only be without him for an additional six weeks, but we will know more once Kirk can resume play.
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Maddy Dickens resides in Loveland, Colorado. She grew up with two older brothers, where their lives revolved around sports. She earned a master's degree in business management from Tarleton State University while simultaneously playing basketball and competing in rodeo at the collegiate level. She successfully parlayed a reserve national championship into a professional rodeo career and now stays involved in upper-level athletics by writing for On SI on several different MLB teams' pages, along with some NCAA sites.