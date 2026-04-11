Blue Jays Finally Reveal Heartening News Regarding Plethora of Injuries

It is only a handful of weeks into this season, but it is dragging on at a turtle's pace for the Toronto Blue Jays as injuries are destroying this roster that originally looked ready to dismantle the reigning world champions.

The key injuries plaguing the Blue Jays have been nearly unfathomable as the season has barely gotten started. Starting pitcher Cody Ponce won't return this year because of a knee surgery that ended his 2026 season after a measly three innings. Others are inching closer to rejoining the roster.

Your #BlueJays injury updates:



John Schneider this afternoon: "We're trending in the right direction" pic.twitter.com/XrxSsUHwHO — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) April 10, 2026

Toronto just took the first game of the Minnesota Twins series after scoring 10 unanswered runs. Once that finishes up, the ballclub will go on quite the road stretch that starts in Milwaukee to take on the Brewers.

The team is basically trying to stay afloat until reinforcements can get back on the roster, but it looks like there is finally a light at the end of this injury tunnel.

Key Injury Updates

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage (39) throws pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the seventh inning for game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Toronto's beat writer for the Athletic, Mitch Bannon, gave plenty of nice insight from manager John Schneider, as there are so many questions swirling around some of the top talent in the game that has been sidelined to kick off the season.



Per Bannon:

Trey Yesavage (shoulder): Reports were very good after his Dunedin start on Friday. He will throw at least 70 pitches in another minor league start next week, which ultimately could be his last before he returns to the Blue Jays.

Addison Barger (ankle): Barger was one of the most recent faces who went to the IL, and he isn't quite ready to resume baseball-like activities. Rest assured, he is making progress, as nobody would be shocked if he were able to get back to it in the next few days.

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Addison Barger (47) hits a double against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning at Rate Field. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Jose Berrios (elbow): He threw a 2-up live a couple of days ago with pitches up to 95 MPH. At his current progression, Berrios will be trending towards a minor-league game sometime this coming week.

Yimi Garcia (elbow) and Shane Bieber (forearm): Should throw off the mound again Saturday, April 11

Alejandro Kirk (thumb): Even though most of his rehab will be done in Florida, he is still currently in Canada. His timeline is very uncertain still, as he is still freshly out of surgery. Hopefully, the team will only be without him for an additional six weeks, but we will know more once Kirk can resume play.