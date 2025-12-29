What the Blue Jays Infield Could Look Like With Two Star Free Agent Signings

The Toronto Blue Jays are making big moves this offseason and it has been primarily with their pitching staff which was easily the weakest point of their roster in 2025.

It started with locking down Shane Bieber followed by strikeout machine Dylan Cease and then KBO MVP Cody Ponce.

Their bullpen has also seen improvements with Tyler Rogers, who posted a 2.06 ERA in 2025, as well as a low-risk, high-reward arm in Chase Lee, which adds even more depth to the pen. It is safe to say their pitching staff has officially been bolstered for 2026.

Now management is looking to improve on their already dominant position players and that includes (but isn't limited to) third baseman Alex Bregman and their homegrown shortstop Bo Bichette.

Both the Blue Jays and Bichette have been publicly vocal about the desire for Bichette to return to the ballclub. With his willingness to move to second base, the infield could easily look entirely different for 2026 if they sign one (or both) of these athletes.

Reworked Infield in 2026

Bregman has primarily played third base in his career and with the Blue Jays having a very talented utility man in Ernie Clement, John Schneider could easily decide to move him to either short or second base, depending on Bichette.

Bichette stepped into second for the first time in his major league career during the World Series, and he thrived there. Between 2024 and 2025 Clement has played at short for 60 games, so he is anything but unfamiliar at the position.

So, with Clement at short and Bichette at second, what happens to Andrés Giménez? Honestly, it wouldn't be surprising if the Jays look to move him, as he was their weak link in the hitting lineup for 2025.

This was easily the worst season of Giménez's career as he batted .210 with an OPS under .600. Unfortunately, that wasn't necessarily a fluke as his production has been trending downwards since his breakout in 2022.

His entire slash line has steadily decreased since his .297/.371/.466 season, and ultimately, that doesn't work for an offensive powerhouse like the Jays.

If the Blue Jays somehow get these two deals done with these free agents the "worst" hitter in the infield (based on 2025) would be Clement who just broke multiple MLB Playoff records including most hits in a single postseason.

Hard to imagine Schneider would be displeased with that lineup, and if they get Bichette and Bregman signed, they will easily be back in the World Series.

