Blue Jays Reported Interest in Free Agent Ace Framber Valdez Could Be Huge

The Toronto Blue Jays went into the offseason determined to make some huge splashes, and while they have done that on the pitching staff, they have failed to land the big bat they coveted.

As virtually all of the offensive forces are now off the board however with the calendar now turned to February, perhaps Toronto can instead build a super rotation to minimize the impact of a lineup which could take a step back this season.

The Blue Jays have been loosely linked to former Houston Astros ace Framber Valdez, and signing him to pair with Dylan Cease at the top of the rotation could have the potential to be absolutely massive for their World Series hopes.

During a recap of Valdez's remaining suitors, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com cited why Toronto is a fit including both a lack of left-handed pitching and the fact that they are not afraid to shell out cash.

Blue Jays Listed as Real Fit to Sign Valdez

"Toronto clearly has money to spend, evidenced by its serious bid for Kyle Tucker," Feinsand wrote. "Whether the Blue Jays want to spend it on a pitcher remains to be seen, but with their current all-right-handed rotation, bringing in a proven left-hander could be appealing. Also of note: Gausman and Bieber are slated to become free agents next winter, so signing Valdez would help stabilize the rotation for 2027 and beyond."

Valdez remaining available is an obvious sign that his market has not materialized in the way he had hoped it would, however this could wind up being a positive thing for the team that does eventually sign him.

Entering the offseason, most predictions had the left-hander signing the kind of deal Cease landed with Toronto, but now it seems it will be a shorter-term agreement with considerably less risk. This is exactly the kind of deal to where Ross Atkins could pounce.

Blue Jays and Valdez on Two-Year Deal Makes Them Best MLB Rotation

Teams are not willing to commit to Valdez for the long haul, which all but certainly means he is going to sign a short-term deal in order to hit free agency again a year or two down the line.

Toronto is good enough to win now, but bad contracts sink teams in the long-term, so Valdez could be the perfect southpaw to add to this righty-heavy rotation. Over the years, he has been as consistent and reliable as anyone in Major League Baseball both in terms of injuries and performance.

Adding him to a staff which is already looking strong could form the best rotation in Major League Baseball and allow the Blue Jays to return to baseball's biggest stage and get the job done this time around.

While he does come with some risk, Toronto landing Valdez on a short-term deal is exactly the kind of win now move that fans would love to see.

