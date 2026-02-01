Don’t Be Surprised If Guerrero Jr. Reaches This Impressive Accomplishment in 2026

World Series defeats may hurt in the moment and all through the offseason, but they also serve as great motivators. For the Toronto Blue Jays as a whole, that motivation will continue into spring training and, hopefully for them, will carry them back to the playoffs.

The biggest contributor to Toronto's success in 2026 is no other than first base slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. After another stellar season at the plate and in the field, resulting in another All-Star nod, Guerrero Jr. has so much more to accomplish as his career progresses.

Guerrero's Path to Greatest Individual Award

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) looks on from the dugout. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

One of the accomplishments that has evaded Guerrero Jr. thus far in his MLB career has been winning the MVP award. He came close in 2021, finishing in second behind Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels, and has been in voting conversations three times since.

The American League has a few standout contenders for the award before the season begins, such as Aaron Judge (back-to-back winner) and Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners. Easily in the conversation, the World Series loss could do wonders for Guerrero in chasing down the award.

Take Judge, for example. The New York Yankees represented the AL in the World Series in 2024 as they took on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Judge won the MVP award that season and led the Yankees to their first World Series since 2009, and the loss only motivated the Yankees captain in 2025.

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) and New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) greet one another. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Following the defeat, Judge put together a stellar season, smashing 53 home runs while hitting .331 at the plate. His 2025 season led the Yankees back to the playoffs and Judge to another MVP. The Yankees were eliminated by the Blue Jays in this year's playoffs, giving Guerrero the same narrative as Judge following the 2024 World Series defeat.

Now, without Bo Bichette, Guerrero Jr., fed up with how last season ended, means that 2026 should be a scary season for him with the bat in his hands. Having to best Judge and Raleigh, Guerrero Jr winning the MVP award in 2026 doesn't seem outlandish whatsoever.

The Blue Jays slugger turns 27 this season and is entering the prime of his career. Having been a player in MVP conversations as a young player, it feels like it's only a matter of time before Guerrero wins the award and brings Toronto its first MVP winner since Josh Donaldson in 2015.

