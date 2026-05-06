One New Player Quietly Coming Through for Blue Jays Stagnant Offense

The bar could not have been set much higher for the '26 Toronto Blue Jays after coming inches from winning the organization's first World Series in three decades just last season. Management made monstrous moves this offseason, and the Jays (on paper) looked like a 100+ win ballclub.

Well, now the team sits under .500 a month in, but that record doesn't tell 1% of the actual story, as injuries have plagued this roster, and Toronto is trying to take each punch thrown at them just to keep their heads above water while everyone gets somewhat healthy.

Jesús Sánchez gives the Jays the lead with a two-run shot! 💥 pic.twitter.com/9vcSgW3h5Z — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 26, 2026

While it has been far from an ideal start for the Blue Jays, one new outfielder, Jesús Sánchez, is coming through for the batting order when they need him to, as he has found himself a home as the clean-up man.

Injuries to the outfield have given Sanchez maybe more reps than he was expecting, but he is showing that John Schneider can count on him, which is a weight off Schneider's shoulders, with Addison Barger and Nathan Lukes still on the injured list.

Sánchez's Batting Splits in '26

Blue Jays outfielder Jesus Sanchez against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It is easy to look at the injured list and say that is the only reason that the Jays haven't crossed back over the .500 line, but they have had ample opportunities to steal some games. One key issue remains: leaving runners stranded.

As a whole, the Jays are struggling with runners in scoring position, but that has not been the case for Sanchez, as he is seemingly doing his part

Thanks to Baseball-Reference, almost every stat imaginable is provided for how a player is doing, whether that is with one runner on, two, a pair of outs, none, etc. These splits for Sanchez are just looking at his batting average in certain scenarios.

Runners in Scoring Position- .273

Men On Base- .309

One On- .333

Two On- .500

One on 1st and Less than 2 Outs- .313

One on 3rd and Less than 2 Outs- .500

Tie-Game- .324

Late in Game & Close- .250

Game Within a Run- .283

The Blue Jays have been without a pair of Silver Sluggers this year, Alejandro Kirk and George Springer, as well as Barger, who put up 20+ homers and 70+ RBI last year; they need bats, and Sanchez is providing them.

With Barger's likely return to the team this weekend, John Schneider is going to have a brutal decision as to which outfielder will have to go to make room on the roster for his slugger, and Sanchez's performance at the plate is definitely making that even more difficult.