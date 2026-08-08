Phillies’ Zack Wheeler Comments on Blue Jays Coach's Ejection Turn Heads

It was early in the game Friday evening between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Philadelphia Phillies that emotions were flaring. Going into Saturday's action, it could be even worse after what Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler had to say about it.

Wheeler is already known for flirting with the rubber on the mound, and for those who don't know, the pitcher has to remain on it when pitching. Well, the Blue Jays coaching staff had expressed concern about the fact that he was not doing that in his start.

Between innings, John Schneider had a conversation with home-plate umpire John Tumpane regarding this, and everyone had a chat with the veteran pitcher. But the following inning, hitting coach David Popkins continued expressing his regard during the top of the fourth.

Blue Jays hitting coach David Popkins was ejected for arguing that Zack Wheeler's foot was coming off the rubber. pic.twitter.com/YqBUigXT2j — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) August 8, 2026

Quite quickly, Tumpane shouted to the Jays' dugout, stating that Popkins had to go, as he had already addressed the issue, but it sure looked like Wheeler had not respected the rule a time or two. Then, he was seen allegedly shouting some profanity at Toronto's dugout, so it's safe to say that tension could have been cut with a knife.

Then, after allowing seven hits, four walks (season high), and four earned runs in 5.1 innings to the worst offense in baseball, he took to the media with some distasteful comments regarding his pitching and the Blue Jays.

What Wheeler Had to Say

Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) throws a pitch | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sportsnet shared a blip of Wheeler's interview postgame after allowing 80% of the Jays' runs Friday night, which eventually led Toronto to a 5-4 win after struggling players (Andres Gimenez and Josh Smith) as well as Brett Bateman, who was making his debut, quickly got the best of him :

"I'm gonna keep doing what I do. I've been pitching over there forever, and I'm gonna keep doing it. The Blue Jays have lost a lot of games over there, so they're probably trying to pick some things up to complain about," stated Wheeler.

To make comments like that after getting lit up by the least disciplined and most stagnant offense in baseball is quite pecuilar, and not something fans see much from a player. His emotions were clearly riding quite high, but for a team that has only seven more wins than an injury-riddled Blue Jays' squad is somewhat laughable.

Despite a hellacious bottom of the ninth for Tyler Rogers, who seemingly couldn't find the strike zone, the Jays ended up taking game one of the series, and Rogers was credited with the save. Now, after hearing what Wheeler had to say about them, this ball club should be plenty fired up to take the series Saturday.