How to Watch Jose Soriano's Blue Jays Debut: TV Channel, Radio

The Toronto Blue Jays were one of the most active teams at the trade deadline this year. They traded multiple key players, including Kevin Gausman, Daulton Varsho, and Jeff Hoffman. However, they acquired a top starting pitcher on the market.

That player was Jose Soriano. The 27-year-old was traded for multiple prospects, including shortstop Arjun Nimmala. Toronto (54-62) is coming off a series win over the Houston Astros before losing a day game to the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.

Their three-city road trip will conclude in Philadelphia. The Phillies (62-54) took three out of four against the Washington Nationals. Here is a rundown of Friday's game, including how to watch, the pitching matchup, and injury updates.

How to Watch Blue Jays vs Phillies

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Jose Soriano pitches. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Where: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

TV: Sportsnet

Radio: SN590 THE FAN

Pitching Matchup

Blue Jays: Jose Soriano (9-6, 3.29 ERA) vs. Phillies: Zack Wheeler (10-2, 2.49 ERA)

As mentioned earlier, Soriano will make his Blue Jays debut. The righty has been really solid in July with a 2.74 ERA and 16 strikeouts over four starts. Soriano mainly features a four-pitch mix: sinker, curveball, four-seam fastball, and splitter. He'll also occassionally throw a slider.

Soriano is one of the best at inducing ground balls. His 52 ground ball percentage ranks in the 90th percentile, according to Baseball Savant. The key to success with Toronto is limiting free passes. Soriano's 57 walks is the third-highest in the league.

Wheeler continues to deliver at a high level year after year. His previous start was cut short by a rain delay, so he was limited to two innings. Wheeler can rack up strikeouts; he doesn't walk many hitters and limits hard contact.

Toronto's offense could have a hard time against the 36-year-old. On June 9, Wheeler threw six innings and allowed six hits, one run, and zero walks against the Blue Jays.

Blue Jays Injuries

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Trey Yesavage delivers a pitch. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TBD: Luis Urias (right quad discomfort)

10-Day Injured List: INF Lenyn Sosa (right wrist contusion), OF Jonathan Clase (left foot discomfort)

15-Day Injured List: RHP Trey Yesavage (left knee discomfort), RHP Spencer Arrighetti (right foot nerve irritation), LHP Joe Mantiply (left knee inflammation), LHP Patrick Corbin (left teres major strain)

60-Day Injured List: OF Addison Barger (right elbow inflammation/back stress reaction), RHP José Berríos (Tommy John surgery), RHP Cody Ponce (right knee ACL sprain), OF Anthony Santander (left shoulder labral surgery), RHP Bowden Francis (right UCL reconstruction surgery), RHP Yimi García (right elbow surgery rehab)