Ranking Which Blue Jays Players Will Start All-Star Game After First Results

On Monday, the MLB released the first wave of results for the 2026 MLB All-Star Game. Fans get the opportunity to select the starters for both the American and National League.

The Toronto Blue Jays have been well represented through the first phase of voting. Every Blue Jays' infielder is currently in the top two, and all three outfielders are in the Top 10. The fans have clearly made their voices heard with these results.

For the infielders, the top two vote-getters automatically move into the final round to determine the starter, while the top six outfielders move on. Let's take a look at which Toronto players are most likely to start the All-Star Game in Philadelphia.

Blue Jays Players That Are Not Likely to Start

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk hits an RBI single. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

6. Alejandro Kirk

The fan voting often comes down to popularity, and as mentioned earlier, Blue Jays fans are showing up. Catcher Alejandro Kirk is shockingly in second place behind Shea Langeliers despite Kirk missing over two months with a left thumb fracture. Even if Kirk gets to the next phase, he will not start or likely make the All-Star Game.

5. Andrés Gímenéz

Toronto's shortstop had a red-hot start to the year, but cooled off in May. Gímenéz has a .222 batting average with 30 RBIs. The 27-year-old is currently behind Bobby Witt Jr. He leads Tigers' shortstop Kevin McGonigle by 92,000 votes, but it's unlikely he'll make the team, let alone start.

4. All of the Outfielders

I'm bunching all of the outfielders and George Springer here. Springer is in second place, but Yordan Alvarez will be the A.L.'s starting designated hitter. He's had an incredible season. Daulton Varsho, Jesús Sánchez, and Myles Straw occupy the 8-10 spots, but don't expect any of them to be in the All-Star game next month.

Blue Jays Players That Could Start the All-Star Game

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Kazuma Okamoto throws. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

3. Kazuma Okamoto

Okamoto is in a tight race with Junior Caminero for the starting third baseman position. Caminero currently leads by around 70,000 votes. Okamoto has a strong case with 15 home runs and 42 RBIs. He's a popular player in Toronto and Japan, so he could swing enough votes to start the All-Star game.

2. Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Guerrero Jr. may be in a slump as of late, but he is still the leading vote-getter at first base. He leads Ben Rice by 94,000 votes. Guerrero Jr. is currently slashing .280/.372/.366 with just three home runs and 27 RBIs. On paper, he doesn't have a great case against Rice, Nick Kurtz, and Munetaka Murakamai, but popularity may get the 27-year-old the starting nod.

1. Ernie Clement

If there is anyone who should feel more confident about starting at second base, it's Clement. He's received 904,702 votes, which is a massive lead over Ezequiel Duran in second place (288,000). While some of the other players' placements feel shaky, Clement's spot is well-deserved.

Clement has been the Blue Jays' best hitter. He's first on the team in batting average (.304), hits (84), doubles (20), OPS (.784), and slugging percentage (.460). Clement has been a steady presence in the lineup and, barring something drastic, will be the A.L.'s starting second baseman.