Sean Keys Reacts to First MLB Home Run with Message for Blue Jays Fans

The Toronto Blue Jays have officially put their losing ways behind them, securing a series victory over the New York Mets in the first and third games of a three-game set. Winning 9-3 on Wednesday, which was also Canada Day, Toronto is again inching closer to a playoff spot via the AL Wild Card race.

The biggest story for the Blue Jays, other than dominating the Mets, was rookie Sean Keys collecting his first major league home run in just his third major league game. Keys took New York starter Freddy Peralta deep, hitting a three-run bomb in the bottom of the third inning, extending the lead to 5-0.

It's players like Keys who will make or break this playoff push for the Blue Jays. With things going as they have for the first half of the 2026 campaign, especially with the lack of power from Vladimir Guerrero Jr., it's important for players like Keys to step up and impress the fans.

Keys Shares Memorable Quote Following Career Milestone

Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Sean Keys (20) celebrates hitting a three-run home run. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following the Blue Jays' victory, Keys addressed his first major league home run in his postgame comments, celebrating his achievement with the fans in Toronto.

"I'm honored to be here and honored to play in front of these fans on Canada Day; that just made it more special. Lucky to be here," Keys said in his postgame interview on Sportsnet, during which he was dowsed with water by his teammates.

"I got chills the entire pregame show, the big flag out in center field, the fans loud cheering, even looking up at the CN Tower, it was special and I'll never forget it. Thanks to Canada."

In a memorable moment realized after the game, Keys used a bat made by former Blue Jay Russell Martin and his new bat company, further proving that once a Blue Jay, always a Blue Jay.

SEAN KEYS. FIRST @MLB HOMER. ON CANADA DAY.



A moment we won't forget 🥲 pic.twitter.com/64paZ1mhkn — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 1, 2026

Keys' short sample size might not look impressive, but he has all the talent to be a real threat for the Blue Jays as the season continues. He currently holds a .167 average with one home run and three RBIs in 12 at-bats; as time rolls on and more at-bats come his way, he'll likely pick up on what he needs to do to improve.

The Blue Jays' homestand has come to an end as the franchise will hit the road to take on the Seattle Mariners for a three-game series. Fans will have to wait until after the All-Star break to see their Blue Jays play in Toronto, as they're on the road for the final nine games of the first half.