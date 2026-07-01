Sean Keys Delivers a Moment He'll Never Forget for the Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have been in a funk lately. A rough end of June resulted in the Blue Jays falling six games below .500. The offense had been inconsistent, and the starting pitching went through a rough patch.

In the hope of receiving a jolt in the lineup, Toronto called up their 14th-ranked prospect, Sean Keys, on June 27th. He recorded his first career base hit on Saturday and started Tuesday's game against the New York Mets.

John Schneider put him right back in the lineup on Wednesday. Keys was batting eighth as the designated hitter, and he took advantage of his opportunity.

Keys Hit His First Career Home Run

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Sean Keys takes his first MLB at bat against the Texas Rangers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the bottom of the third inning, the Blue Jays grabbed a 2-0 lead courtesy of an Ernie Clement double and put runners on second and third with two outs. In steps Keys. He took a first-pitch curveball in the dirt.

Then, Mets starting pitcher Freddy Peralta tried to blow a fastball by Keys on the outside part of the plate, but the rookie wasn't having it. He took the pitch to left field for a massive three-run home run, marking the first of his major league career.

Sean Keys just launched his first career MLB home run.



Huge swing for the #BlueJays, who have desperately needed someone to break a game open. pic.twitter.com/2JnoI8zI95 — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) July 1, 2026

Keys has been soaking up his first shot at the big leagues. Per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, Keys spoke about playing in Rogers Centre. He said, "It was incredible. Rogers Centre has to be the most beautiful park in the league. Seeing it in all its glory is incredible."

The 23-year-old worked his way through the minor leagues to get to this moment. He was promoted to Triple-A Buffalo this year and slashed .281/.403/.719 with seven home runs and 20 RBIs. The powerful swing is exactly the reason he got the call.

Per Matheson, Schneider said, "The power is real. It was an opportunity for a few guys, him being one of them, with the WBC to be around for a little bit. He was playing pretty regularly, so I think that was good to see him, see what he's about and how he works."

Now, Keys has checked off two major boxes. He recorded his first career hit and now has his first home run. Schneider and the Blue Jays are hoping he can find a role on this team and provide consistent offense.

Toronto has been sorely lacking power. They're in the bottom 10 in home runs and slugging percentage coming into Wednesday. Maybe Keys isn't the entire answer, but a home run in his third career game is a good sign.