The Argument for Retaining 4 Key Blue Jays' Free Agents

Coming off a 79-win season that failed to result in a playoff berth, there is likely to be some change in the making for the Toronto Blue Jays this winter as they look to return to their 2025 World Series form. While it remains to be seen what that looks like, it's probably fair to say that any vision for change doesn't involve re-upping with holdover free agents.

But even if the Blue Jays use the off-season to inject a fresh dose of talent to address a woeful 2026 offense or improve the club's pitching depth, the return of a few key free agents could help.

All told, six Toronto players* are currently poised to reach unrestricted free agency: George Springer, Max Scherzer, Shane Bieber, Paul Sewald, Jameson Taillon and Yimi Garcia. With Taillon failing to show the Blue Jays that he can remain healthy and productive and with Garcia missing all of 2026 with thoracic outlet syndrome, neither of the latter two names figure to be back. However, there's an argument for each of the other four to return.

* This figure anticipates that Jose Berrios will not opt out of the final two years and $48 million on his contract and that the club will exercise their $8 million team option on Myles Straw.

George Springer

Toronto Blue Jays DH George Springer. Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Springer's 2026 numbers (15 home runs, 54 RBI and a .249/.321/.405 slash line) left plenty to be desired, particularly for a full-time designated hitter making $22.5 million. That said, it wasn't a staggering enough drop in performance to suggest the 37-year-old may be washed up.

If Springer can return on a shorter-term contract at a more palatable price point, there is room here for a reunion that could benefit both sides. Springer could return to the team he's called home for the past six seasons as he moves closer to retirement, while Toronto would enjoy the boost of a well-established bat, some veteran know-how and the return of a hugely popular player.

Springer is, after all, just a year removed from putting up 32 home runs and a .959 OPS.

Max Scherzer

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer. Credit: Jamie LeBlanc-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Blue Jays are in the business of bringing back their old-timers for one last hurrah as they look to return to World Series contention, they could do worse than give Scherzer another one-year deal.

Scherzer has already announced his intention to defer a decision on his post-2026 future further into the offseason. If the ultra-competitive 42-year-old hopes to pursue a 20th MLB season, he has clearly enjoyed his tenure in Toronto thus far.

The Blue Jays shouldn't be opposed to a new deal with the three-time Cy Young winner, either. Scherzer, improbably, made the fourth-most starts of any pitcher for the club (18). They weren't all spectacular, but his 4.16 ERA over 12 second-half starts would suggest there's still something in the tank. Giving the right-hander another $3 million as a depth starter and clubhouse leader could still work just fine as he continues to climb the career strikeouts list.

Shane Bieber

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Shane Bieber. Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Similar to Scherzer, Bieber would be difficult to trust as an entrenched member of Toronto's five-man starting rotation at the moment. However, there remains some upside to the 31-year-old, despite just making 11 starts this past season.

By the time Bieber finally got healthy and settled into the rotation this season, he showed flashes of his 2020 Cy Young form. He sported a 3-0 record with a 2.59 ERA over four August starts. If he can be anywhere near that caliber of pitcher in 2027, whatever team signs him could get a starter with frontline rotation potential at a fraction of the cost.

Provided that Bieber's projected $13.1 million market value is to be believed, it could prove to be an affordable way to stabilize the rotation in hopes that he can stay healthy.

Paul Sewald

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Paul Sewald. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sewald may not boast the same fanfare as some of the preceding names, but few were as effective as the reliever after he was claimed off the waiver wire by Toronto back in August.

The former closer was quietly unhittable over 17 appearances with the Blue Jays, allowing just a single earned run over 14.1 innings for a 0.63 ERA. It's possible that his stellar late-season play will drive up his market price. But if it doesn't, the team could certainly use another experienced high-leverage arm as a late-inning relief option.

It's unlikely that all of Springer, Scherzer, Bieber, and Sewald will find their way back to Toronto this winter. But it's a testament to what President Mark Shapiro and GM Ross Atkins have built here that they all seem to want to come back. And who knows, maybe there is a place for them.