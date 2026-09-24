Max Scherzer Gives a Surprising Update on His Future With the Blue Jays

Max Scherzer has nothing left to prove. With 500 career appearances, the 42-year-old has three Cy Young Awards, two World Series rings, 8 All-Star appearances, and is ninth on the all-time strikeout list.

But accomplishments have never fueled Scherzer. It's a hunger to compete at the highest level. That's what makes Scherzer so unique. We rarely see a fiery and hard-nosed passion quite like Scherzer's.

However, Father Time is undefeated. Could this be the end of the road for the future Hall of Famer?

Scherzer's Update on His Future

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Max Scherzer. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the Toronto Blue Jays were eliminated from playoff contention, Scherzer spoke about his future with Blue Jays reporter Hazel Mae.

"I don't know if I want to publicly say, yet. I'd rather keep the blinders up and address once the season's over," Scherzer said. "I'm not limping to the finish line. I want to keep the focus on just getting to the finish line."

He later added that he'll probably say something in the next couple of days. Scherzer pitched the first game in Wednesday's doubleheader. He threw five innings, allowed four hits, four earned runs, three walks, and struck out seven. A Pete Alonso two-run home run put a dent in his outing.

Scherzer's ninth loss of the season eliminated Toronto from playoff contention. The veteran pitcher spoke about the Blue Jays' playoff elimination with Keegan Matheson of MLB.com.

"Instead of pointing the finger at everybody else, I'll point the finger at myself and what I've done this year," Scherzer said. "I wasn't necessarily good in the first half. I've been better here in the second half, but on a day like today when we lose a ball game, I got beat on one pitch here. I feel like I've said that a lot, but that's the big leagues."

Some thought it could be Scherzer's final start of his storied career. But John Schneider left the door open for a Sunday start on short rest. While chasing numbers may not be his thing, Scherzer has an opportunity to pass Justin Verlander on the all-time strikeouts list.

Verlander is scheduled to pitch for the Detroit Tigers on Saturday. It will be his final career start. Verlander's 3,554 strikeouts are eighth all-time. Scherzer is four strikeouts behind him, so the Blue Jays could give their veteran pitcher another start in front of the home crowd.

If Scherzer elects to return for a 20th season, that shouldn't surprise anyone. He's one of the league's best competitors, and if he feels good enough, why not? But it would be respectable if Scherzer ends one of the greatest pitching careers in baseball history.