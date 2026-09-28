Every Blue Jays Player Set to Become a Free Agent This Offseason

The 2026 Toronto Blue Jays season is over. They finished the year 79-83, coming up short of defending their American League Pennant. A season that started with loads of anticipation and high expectations quickly unraveled.

Injuries ravaged the Blue Jays, and even when the team was healthy, they never found last season's mojo. Now, Toronto pivots to an offseason filled with uncertainty. MLB owners and the MLB Players Association will negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement by Dec. 1.

Many expect a lockout, meaning the Blue Jays won't be able to conduct business after Dec. 1. Until then, let's take a look at every Toronto player expected to become a free agent this offseason.

DH George Springer

Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Six years ago, Springer signed a $150 million contract, marking the beginning of a tremendous Blue Jays career. On Sunday, Toronto honored Springer as he likely played his final game as a Blue Jay, or for any team.

Springer played in 126 games this year, the fewest since 2019. He slashed .249/.321/.405 with 15 home runs and 54 RBIs. His future is unclear. Several teams will be interested in the designated hitter, but even if he returns for another season, it will likely be with another team.

SP Jose Berrios

Berrios didn't play in 2026 as he was dealing with a right elbow stress fracture. He has an opt-out to become a free agent, but he will likely not exercise it.

RP Jameson Taillon

Taillon, acquired from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline, appeared in three games and allowed four earned runs over 10 innings. However, Taillon had two stints on the injured list with right forearm tendinitis and right elbow inflammation. He's an unrestricted free agent and will likely not return.

SP Max Scherzer

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer. Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Blue Jays fans were treated to a vintage Scherzer performance in the season finale. He pitched seven innings, allowed six hits, one earned run, and struck out seven on 114 pitches.

The 42-year-old was noncommittal about his future. It's unclear if the future Hall of Famer will retire, but Sunday felt like the final chapter of a storied career. Whatever decision Scherzer makes, he has made a massive impact in Toronto.

SP Shane Bieber

Bieber opted into his player option, but struggled to stay on the field, a common occurrence throughout his career. Bieber made only 11 starts and posted a 4.37 ERA with a 1.42 WHIP. At this point, the Blue Jays would be wise to cut their losses and move on from Bieber.

RP Yimi Garcia

Garcia was recovering from right elbow ulnar nerve and AC joint surgery this year. He made multiple rehab assignments but never appeared with the big-league club. It's unclear if the 36-year-old will return next season.

RP Paul Sewald

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Paul Sewald. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Jays claimed Sewald off waivers in August. He was tremendous, posting a 0.63 ERA over 17 relief outings. It was a stark contrast to his time with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Sewald will be an unrestricted free agent, and if he can pitch like that, Toronto would love to have him back.

Myles Straw

Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Myles Straw. Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Straw appeared in 147 games and slashed .241/.302/.342 with 71 hits. With several injuries in the outfield, Straw played a pivotal role on the Blue Jays this season.

He has an $8 million club option that Toronto could opt in.