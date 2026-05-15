These Blue Jays Players Must Step Up to Change Road Narrative

To say the Toronto Blue Jays are better at home than on the road is quite the understatement, but that has always been the case. Teams usually fear Rogers Centre as it is a challenging environment for away teams.

However, the difference between home vs away this season for the Blue Jays is astronomical and not a trend that can continue if this team wants to make the playoffs, let alone win the division.

It isn't uncommon for players to perform less at the plate on the road compared to at home, but the difference for some isn't going to lead to series victories on this trip, which the ballclub is in desperate need of.

So, what, rather who, do the Jays need production from?

Myles Straw

George Springer

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Kazuma Okamoto

Yohendrick Pinango

Guys That Need To Step Up

Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer (4) hits a double against the Minnesota Twins in the sixth inning at Rogers Centre. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

There are players that Toronto has to be able to count on at the plate, and a pair of Silver Sluggers are not coming through right now: Vladdy and Springer.

Looking at Vlad's .274 batting average on the road would make someone think that he shouldn't be called out, but it isn't his overall away game average that is the problem, but how he has been recently.

During the Blue Jays' last road trip, Guerrero went 4-for-26 with one RBI, no doubles, no triples, no homers, and only a pair of walks drawn.

Springer, on the other hand, is dealing with a fractured toe, which is clearly still bothering him as it has not fully healed. But if he is choosing to play through the pain, then they need production out of him.

Kazuma Okamoto hits a 453-foot rocket to put the @BlueJays within one 🚀 pic.twitter.com/jaFEMNgtpO — MLB (@MLB) May 2, 2026

The team's designated hitter has only played in eight games this year on the road, but is hitting well below .200 with an OPS of .432. They need him at this make-or-break point of the season.

Players Who Need To Keep Doing What They Are Doing

Okamoto doesn't need much explanation as he has been carrying the hitting lineup. He leads the production line in both homers and RBI- six of his 10 long balls have come on the road this year. He has caught fire, and it doesn't matter where he is playing.

Pinango has stepped in for an injured Addison Barger and has made his case that he should stay on the roster whenever Barger returns, as he is hitting .400 away from Rogers Centre while slugging .450.

Then there is Straw, who is shocking everyone as the lone starter with an OPS over 1.000 on the road to go with a .355 batting average in 15 games.

The Jays finally have a little momentum after a walk-off grand slam in extra innings against the Tampa Bay Rays. They have to keep that rolling against the Detroit Tigers and the New York Yankees. The difference maker will be these athletes.