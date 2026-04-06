Toronto Blue Jays Add Japanese Pitcher in New Agreement to Bolster Staff

The Toronto Blue Jays may have had an aggressive offseason, but that doesn't mean they would be done making moves once Opening Day rolled around. As expected, the hustle continues for the franchise as they start chasing after another deep run in the postseason.

However, the ballclub has been struggling early on with their pitching staff, which has become plagued by injuries. Right now, Trey Yesavage, Cody Ponce, Shane Bieber, Yimi García and José Berríos are all sidelined, leaving Toronto looking rather sparse in the pitching department.

Concerns are now looming overhead, but given how early it is in the season, there's plenty of time to turn things around. The ballclub is still seeking ways to improve its roster, and they may have just found their missing piece.

Blue Jays Have Help on the Way

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

In an effort to combat the dwindling pitching staff, the franchise is reportedly in agreement with 23-year-old right-hander Tomoya Kinjo, per baseball reporter Francys Romero.

Leading up to now, Kinjo played in the Shikoku Island League based in Japan. He brings a daunting 97 mph fastball to the mound, but he's also equipped with a threatening changeup, curveball and sinker. This move may not seem significant to the naked eye, but with time, he certainly has the potential to develop into something truly special for Toronto.

Source: Japanese right-hander pitcher Tomoya Kinjo is in agreement with the Toronto Blue Jays for the current international signing period, pending a physical.



Kinjo, 23, reaches 97 mph with his fastball and also features a changeup, curveball, and sinker. pic.twitter.com/UGWgylff4Q — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) April 6, 2026

Blue Jays Attempt To Gain Traction

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Shane Bieber | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After reaching the highly touted World Series during their 2025 campaign, Toronto fans were hoping to kick this season off on the right foot. Unfortunately, the ballclub is currently 4-5 overall, trailing the Tampa Bay Rays (4-5) and the New York Yankees (7-2) in the American League East.

With a collapsing pitching staff, the franchise needs to welcome any help it can get, and perhaps signing a young gun such as Kinjo could be the answer. He will undoubtedly need time to adjust and undergo further development, but hopes are held high for the right-hander. He is only pending a physical, as further reported by Romero.

As Toronto navigates this period of uncertainty, it is quickly approaching its next matchup on Monday at 7:07 p.m. ET against the Los Angeles Dodgers, marking the start of a two-game set. The Chicago White Sox just claimed a disappointing series victory over the Blue Jays, so now is the time for the franchise to step up and knock down the reigning champions in their rematch.