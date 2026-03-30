Blue Jays Rotation Check—Which Starters Have Boom or Bust Potential

The Toronto Blue Jays had one of the loudest offseasons in Major League Baseball. Notable trades were made, and top free agents were signed, all in an effort to return to postseason contention during their 2026 campaign and beyond.

A handful of key starters were signed to the ballclub, including Dylan Cease, Cody Ponce and Max Scherzer, who was re-signed to a one-year deal earlier in March. This is a highly skilled rotation with endless potential, but with that said, it's incredibly early in the season. As much as fans would love to be treated to a flawless rotation this year, hiccups are bound to occur along the way.

They certainly have more starters with boom potential than bust, which can't be said for some of the other ballclubs in the Major Leagues right now. Given that this is only the start of the regular season, there's plenty of time for things to take a turn for the worse. On that note, which starters bring the biggest boom or bust potential to the mound this year at Rogers Centre?

Projecting Blue Jays' Boom or Bust Starters

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

When considering Toronto's top boom candidate in its starting rotation, Kevin Gausman is the first arm to come to mind. His first start of the regular season took place on March 27, and needless to say, there is little to no doubt surrounding him. He logged a 1.50 ERA and a jaw-dropping 11 strikeouts across six innings pitched, and didn't allow any walks.

Gausman is now playing his fifth season in Toronto, and overall, he has been one of their most reliable pitchers. Expectations are high for the 35-year-old right-hander, but given his early success this year, reaching that bar should not be too challenging.

As for their biggest bust candidate, unfortunately, that title goes to José Berríos. The 31-year-old right-hander has already landed himself on the 15-day IL due to a right elbow stress fracture. His bust candidate status isn't a result of his performance, but rather, his injury. Simply put, an elbow injury of any degree immediately raises red flags for pitchers.

To add to the chaos, this is a loaded starting rotation, so making a statement is going to be a struggle as it is. Although Berríos undeniably comes with talent and plenty of experience in the Major Leagues, concerns loom that his injury could be the start of a difficult season. Fans shouldn't be too surprised if Berríos encounters a few hurdles along the way.