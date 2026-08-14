Toronto Might be Hosting One of MLB's Signature Events in 2029

Michael Jordan had just won the first of his six NBA titles.

Ontario native Bryan Adams had the year's #1 song with "(Everything I Do) I Do It For You."

It was 1991, the last time Toronto hosted the MLB. All-Star Game.

According to reporting from USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the wait for another All-Star Game to be held on Canadian soil may soon be over.

To riff off a different Bryan Adams song, Nightengale reports Toronto is expected to host the All-Star Game again in the Summer of '29. The still-touring 66-year-old Canadian singer may well have gotten another six-string by then, and he definitely no longer needs to buy it at the five-and-dime.

While Nightengale reports that Toronto is expected to host the All-Star Game again in 2029, Major League Baseball has not officially announced any host cities beyond San Francisco in 2028, which it announced today.

While the Chicago Cubs are hosting the 2027 All-Star Game, the 2029 All-Star Game is expected to be awarded to the Toronto Blue Jays, followed by the Baltimore Orioles in 2030. https://t.co/xTrV0zJH1f — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 14, 2026

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred did, however, say ahead of the 2025 game in Atlanta that he expected the All-Star Game would return to Toronto sooner rather than later. He cited the recent renovations to Rogers Centre and the fact that Toronto last hosted the game in 1991 as reasons the game might soon be played in Canada for the third time ever (Montreal in 1982 was the first).

A Multi-Day Affair

The first All-Star Game was played at Chicago's Comiskey Park in 1933. The Home Run Derby was added in 1985, followed by the Futures Game in 1999. More recently, in 2021, MLB moved the Draft to All-Star Week, and in 2023, the HCBU Swingman Classic debuted.

The nearly week-long affairs have provided recent host cities with economic boosts in the $50-$100 range (estimates vary widely across recent years). Philadelphia was expecting around 100K out-of-town visitors for this year's Midsummer Classic.

Plus, if Vladdy participates in the Home Run Derby, he might even be able to hit a home run at Rogers Centre.

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Big Unknown

Toronto hosting the All-Star Game in 2029 assumes both that Nightengale's reporting is correct (not a given) and that the plan will not change due to a 2027 lockout.

The 2027 All-Star Game is scheduled to be played at Wrigley Field.

Even if there is no All-Star Game in 2027 because of a lockout, the 2028 game would very likely remain in San Francisco to make it easier for players also playing in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, where baseball will be part of the Summer Olympics for only the second time since 2008. In that case, Chicago might be awarded the 2029 game, which could push Toronto to 2030 or beyond.

Blue Jays in the 1991 Game

Toronto Blue Jays former player Jimmy Key throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Toronto hurler Jimmy Key was the winning pitcher in the 1991 game at Skydome.

Roberto Alomar played in the first of his five All-Star games as a Blue Jay. Alomar batted ninth for the American League and was making the second of his twelve straight All-Star appearances.

In a rare trade involving two future Hall of Famers, Alomar was traded from San Diego in December 1990, along with 1991 All-Star Game reserve Joe Carter, for future Hall of Famer Fred McGriff and Tony Fernandez. That one worked out rather well for Toronto.

Perhaps in 2029, another Blue Jays middle infielder, the recently promoted JoJo Parker, will also make his first All-Star Game appearance in a Toronto uniform at his home ballpark.