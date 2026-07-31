Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Is Part of Club No Slugger Wants to Join

The Toronto Blue Jays offense was one of the stories of last season. It was a massive reason why the Blue Jays made their first World Series appearance since 1993 and came within a whisker of winning it all.

The Blue Jays offense was flying high in 2025, and the group was led by superstar slugger and first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. He signed a massive contract extension at the start of last season worth $500 million for 14 years starting in 2026.

Guererro Jr. showed why he was given that kind of contract for his great 2025 season and he was absolutely incredible during the postseason with eight home runs, a .397 average and 1.289 OPS. The power and consistency was special.

Suddenly, that magic was gone this year. It's been a rough season to say the least for the reigning American League champions, who have one of the worst records in the AL and are sitting in last place in the division.

The offense has been a problem, and the lack of production has been concerning. Part of that has been a huge slump for Guerrero during the course of this season, in his first year of that mega half-a-billion dollar deal.

The 27-year-old currently has a .702 OPS, with just six home runs total and 44 RBI. He's played in 103 games, and has 101 hits. It's still turning out to be the worst season of his career.

The most shocking part is this home run statistic that no one would never believe they would have to say about Guerrero.

No Vladdy Home Runs in Toronto...So Far

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) hits the ball into play against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Guerrero Jr. has yet to hit a home run inside Rogers Centre this season. Yes, mind blowing. One of the best hitters in baseball hasn't hit a home run in Toronto in 51 home games played and 185 at-bats taken so far. All six of his homers so far have all come on the road.

Guerrero is currently joined by Luis Arráez of the San Fransisco Giants and Chandler Simpson of the Tampa Bay Rays to not have a HR at home in a minimum of 200+ plate appearances, both whom are not known to be home run hitters, per Codify.

Guerrero Jr. has 228 plate appearances so far, and is 10th all time in Blue Jays history for the most plate appearances without a home run at home. He is also hitting better overall on the road with a .744 OPS and 28 RBI compared to 16 RBI at home in a similar amount of at-bats.

There are only 25 more home games left in the Blue Jays schedule, and now he's day-to-day with right hamstring tightness after he exited the lineup during Tuesday night's game. Guerrero doesn't have much time left to get that home run at Rogers Centre for this year under his belt. He'll get his first chance with the upcoming home series against the St. Louis Cardinals this weekend.